Cyber crooks poison GitHub search to fool developers

Cyber criminals are deploying a novel technique to manipulate developers using GitHub and trick them into downloading malware, according to researchers at Checkmarx, who are warning today of a potential uptick in open source supply chain attacks as a result.

In the campaign, an undisclosed threat actor was discovered manipulating GitHub’s search functionality by creating malicious repositories with popular names and topics, and using automated updates and fake stars to boost their search rankings on the platform.

According to Checkmarx research engineer Yehuda Gelb, the actor hid malicious code within the repositories, contained inside csproj. and vcxproj. files, which are important elements of Visual Studio project builds, that automatically executed when the project was built. The attacker also modified the payload based on the victim’s origin, checking specifically to see if they were located in Russia, although this ability does not appear to have been switched on yet.

The executable itself shares similarities with a malware called Keyzetsu clipper, which targets cryptocurrency wallets, and establishes persistence on infected Windows machines via the creation of a scheduled task that runs the malware daily at 4am local time, without user involvement.

“Developers should be cautious when using code from public repositories and watch for suspicious repository properties, such as high commit frequencies and stargazers with recently created accounts,” wrote Gelb.