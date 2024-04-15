More social engineering attacks on open source projects observed

The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) and the OpenJS Foundation, which backs multiple JavaScript-based open source software (OSS) projects, have warned that the attempted social engineering observed earlier in April 2024 against the XZ Utils data compression library – may not be an isolated incident.

The XX Utils attack saw a threat actor known as JiaTan infiltrate the XZ Utils project over a multiple-year period, becoming trusted by the project maintainers and contributing legitimate updates to the software before trying to sneak in a backdoor vulnerability, CVE-2024-3094, which could have caused carnage had it not been for the swift actions of an eagle-eyed researcher.

Now, OpenSSF and OpenJS are calling for all open source maintainers to be alert for similar takeover attempts after the OpenJS Cross Project Council received multiple suspicious emails imploring them to update one of its projects to address critical vulnerabilities without citing any specific details.

Robin Bender Ginn, OpenJS Foundation executive director, and Omkhar Arasaratnam, OpenSSF general manager, said that the authors of the emails, which bore different names but came from overlapping GitHub-associated accounts, wanted to be designated as project maintainers despite having little prior involvement, similar to how JiaTan was able to weasel their way into the XZ Utils project.

They added that OpenJS team also became aware of a similar pattern at two other widely-used JavaScript projects that it doesn’t host itself, and has flagged the potential security risk to respective OpenJS leaders, as well as the US cyber security authorities.

“None of these individuals have been given privileged access to the OpenJS-hosted project. The project has security policies in place, including those outlined by the Foundation’s security working group,” wrote Bender Ginn and Arasaratnam in a joint blog post detailing the attack.

“Open source projects always welcome contributions from anyone, anywhere, yet granting someone administrative access to the source code as a maintainer requires a higher level of earned trust, and it is not given away as a ‘quick fix’ to any problem.

“Together with the Linux Foundation, we want to raise awareness of this ongoing threat to all open source maintainers, and offer practical guidance and resources from our broad community of experts in security and open source,” they said.