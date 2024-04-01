Open source alert over intentionally placed backdoor

Users of the open source XZ Utils data compression library may have narrowly avoided falling victim to a major supply chain attack, after evidence of an apparently intentionally placed backdoor in the code was revealed.

The malicious code, embedded in versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the library, enabled unauthorised access to affected Linux distributions, and over the past few days has been the subject of alerts from the likes of Red Hat and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Red Hat explained that the malicious build interferes with authentication via secure shell (SSH). “Under the right circumstances, this interference could potentially enable a malicious actor to break SSH authentication and gain unauthorised access to the entire system remotely,” it said in its advisory.

According to JFrog, the ultimate goal of the backdoor is to enable a malicious actor to inject code into the OpenSSH server running on the target machine and enable specific remote attackers to send arbitrary payloads via SSH that execute prior to authentication and take over the target.

It has been assigned the designation CVE-2024-3094, and its discovery is credited to Andrew Freund, a Microsoft developer who was led to the code after he spotted failing SSH logins using high central processing unit loads.

The backdoor itself appears to have been introduced to the project in February, but was found by Freund before it was fully deployed in the wild – although some Linux distros, including Red Hat Fedora Linux 40 and Fedora Rawhide, may have received the tainted code already.

Other mainstream distros, including Debian Linux, Kali Linux and SUSE, have issued their own advisories on the matter.