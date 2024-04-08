Wyebot boosts telemetry with Cisco Catalyst Centre integration

In a move that it calls a synergistic collaboration that will enhance network automation capabilities for its customer base, Wi-Fi optimisation provider Wyebot has announced an integration with Cisco Catalyst Centre, the network management system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to connect, secure and automate network operations.

By taking advantage of the networking giant’s system’s application programming interface (API) and telemetry data, Wyebot said its worldwide customer base could enjoy an enhanced, personalised experience when employing its patented AI-driven Wireless Intelligence Platform (WIP).

The WIP is designed to offer enterprises a fast and easy way to proactively eliminate Wi-Fi issues from any location. Its AI-driven software combined with hardware is intended to optimise network performance by identifying problems and pinpointing solutions before users are even aware of an issue. WIP can be scaled to meet specific business needs while delivering industry analytics, 24/7 reliability and personalised support.

Regardless of location, these insights are said to offer benefits that include network performance optimisation, such as reduced mean time to resolution (MTTR); dynamic bandwidth adjustment for critical uses and supporting quality of service; security threat detection and issue resolution; historical data, including Wi-Fi packet capture to measure network health; and client networking performance monitoring and technical support, including user experience.

The platform monitors, analyses and, using its AI-based engine and multi-radio sensor, automatically identifies and resolves problems, said Wyebot, reducing MTTR by up to 90%, Wi-Fi problem tickets by 70% and onsite problem-solving visits by up to 80%.

The partnership will see Wyebot’s enriched Wi-Fi solution capabilities offer Cisco Catalyst Centre users an individualised interface platform. All current and future customers employing Wyebot’s WIP through this Cisco application integration will enjoy a more seamless experience through immediate access to client and network telemetry data.

The integration with Cisco Catalyst Centre marks an expanding scope of strategic alignments with the wider Cisco brand, following Wyebot’s recent addition to the Cisco Meraki Marketplace and Ecosystem as an approved solution partner. It also adds to Wyebot’s rapidly expanding list of globally respected affiliates, which includes an integration of Intel Connectivity Analytics.

“We’re excited to announce this integration that’s providing customised access to our WIP for some of the world’s most successful businesses and Cisco’s highest-ranking clientele. This integration makes our proven Wi-Fi Assurance solution for proactively eliminating Wi-Fi issues that much more of a bespoke experience,” said Roger Sands, CEO and co-founder of Wyebot.

Wyebot’s CTO and co-founder, Anil Gupta, added: “The Cisco Catalyst Centre network management platform is held to high standards globally, and we’re honoured to offer an enhanced version of our first-in-class network assurance capabilities while continuing to expand our footprint as the leading AI-driven Wi-Fi solution on the market.”