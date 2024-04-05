Europol offers law enforcement agencies data on Europe’s most threatening crime networks

The European policy agency, Europol, is to offer law enforcement agencies access to a "unique dataset" about the operations of the most threatening organised crime groups in Europe.

The agency has drawn on data from its own records, 27 EU member states, and 17 other countries to identify how the most dangerous criminal networks are organised, the activities they engage in, and where they operate.

The analysis draws on huge quantities of data seized by police from hacking operations against encrypted phone networks used by organised crime, included EncroChat, Sky ECC, and Exclu, in addition to data collected by national police forces.

Europol’s executive director Catherine De Bolle said at a press conference that Europol had undertaken the most extensive study on criminal networks.

“This data, now centralised at Europol, will give law enforcement agencies the edge they need to better target and conduct cross-border criminal investigations,” she said.

A analysis of the data collected by Europol has identified over 800 high-risk criminal networks and 250,000 individuals involved in drug trafficking, migrant smuggling, property crime and money laundering.

The criminal groups identified use legitimate businesses to hide their activities and to launder money from criminal activities. Their networks operate across international borders and include people from multiple countries. They tend to specialise in one main criminal activity, with half involved in drug smuggling. Some 70% use violence and intimidation as part of their operations.