Police make arrests after hacking Ghost encrypted comms app

Police have made multiple arrests following an international police operation involving an Australian encrypted communications platform allegedly used by organised criminals.

More than 700 police in Australia took part in raids and searches following an international investigation into the Ghost encrypted messaging platform. Further police raids took place in Ireland, Italy, Sweden and Canada.

The police operation is the latest to target encrypted messaging services, known as criminally dedicated communications services (CDCS), favoured by criminal groups.

It follows police operations to penetrate the EncroChat and Sky ECC encrypted phone networks in 2020, and the FBI-run Anom (also known as An0m) supplied to criminal gangs in a sting operation until 2021.

Australia, Canada, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden and the US have collaborated in the operation to investigate criminal users of Ghost.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said last night it had undertaken a significant operation across New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia, codenamed Kraken, targeting users of Ghost.

“AFP Operation Kraken is targeting alleged organised criminals accused of using a secret platform to import illicit drugs and plan other serious crimes in Australia and around the globe,” it said.

Australian police arrest the alleged organiser of the Ghost encrypted messaging platform

The Australian police force charged a 32-year-old man in New South Wales for creating and administering Ghost.

The AFP alleges that Ghost was used in Australia for trafficking illicit drugs, money laundering, ordering killings or threatening serious violence.

Up to 50 Australians face charges and significant prison sentences for trafficking drugs, money laundering, ordering killings or serious violence.

Rent-a-ghost Ghost handsets were sold for about A$2350, which included a six-month subscription to an encrypted network and tech support through a network of resellers. Ghost’s mobile phone and desktop app claims to offer users encrypted voice calls and messaging services secured by “military grade encryption”. The application comes with a “duress password” that allows customers to immediately delete their sensitive communications and messages, and a function to remotely wipe sensitive data, if a phone is lost or stolen. Other features include group chats that can be set to self-destruct with a timer, leaving no record on the recipients’ devices, a “purge function” to wipe all chat history from recipient’s devices, and anonymous group chats. According to its creators, Ghost uses a unique secure operating system that encompasses Pretty Good Privacy encryption, elliptical curve cryptography and post-quantum encryption.

Alleged administrator charged Police have charged the 32-year-old, described by detectives as a “computer geek”, who is alleged to be the administrator of the service, with five offences. They include supporting a criminal organisation, dealing with the proceeds of a criminal offence, and dealing in information to commit fraud. The AFP has also obtained restraining orders on suspected criminal assets, including cryptocurrencies and bank accounts. Police in Australia have executed 71 search warrants, made 38 arrests, seized 25 firearms and prevented the distribution of more than 200kg of illicit drugs.