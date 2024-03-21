Ericsson establishes Federal Technologies Group in US

In what is said to mark a significant step forward in Ericsson’s mission to empower the US government (USG) with what it calls cutting-edge technology, ensuring national security and driving digital modernisation across federal agencies, comms tech provider Ericsson has announced the launch of the Ericsson Federal Technologies Group (EFTG), dedicated to driving 5G-driven digital transformation in US federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD).

Led by newly appointed CEO Christoper Ling, the launch of EFTG is designed to assist the USG’s digital transformation plan, which intends to accelerate innovation by focusing on the speedy adoption of commercial technologies. Given its expertise in 5G technologies and services, Ericsson said it recognises the importance of a continued commitment to customers, investments in new technologies to continuously improve services and the responsibility to national security.

The organisation will also offer advisory services to existing customers and USG entities for designing robust, secure and highly integrated networking offerings to support use cases that Ericsson said places extreme demands on 5G networks. It will also partner with systems integrators, existing customers and USG entities to analyse requirements essential for capturing new demands, driving innovation and guiding global standardisation efforts that are critical in the evolution to 6G.

Ericsson said its strategic governmental partnerships with the US National Science Foundation’s Advanced Wireless Research Facility and the CTIA Cybersecurity Lab will ensure future innovation at commercial speed, scalability across the entire enterprise and integration in security domains.

“Connecting individuals, businesses and national security depends on secure, reliable and resilient 5G infrastructure,” said Yossi Cohen, president and head of Ericsson North America. “We are excited to build on existing projects with the US government, including the DoD, where Ericsson provides the foundation for multiple 5G prototype deployments and expand into additional government agencies with our innovation and leadership.”

The tech firm also believes it already meets USG requirements for 5G networks, including support for Open RAN-ready technologies and equipment made in the US from its Texas-based 5G Smart Factory.

In addition, EFTG will have a dedicated team equipped with the company’s technology portfolio and investment, providing capabilities to develop services for the USG’s communications challenges, such as connectivity and interoperability between multi-domain operations.

Read more about Ericsson 5G Ericsson, Qualcomm drive 5G Standalone benefits in UK, Finland: Leading comms tech provider and mobile platform provider reveal projects in key European territories showing differentiated connectivity enabled by network slicing on 5G core and radio access network technology.

Ericsson, Telefónica claim to redefine 5G experiences with on-demand slicing: Proof of concept from telco and leading comms tech provide said to provide superior service experience for mobile consumers, enhancing performance of 5G services.

Ericsson intros AI-powered premium 5G intent-based operations: Leading comms technology and service provider deploys artificial intelligence and automation use case libraries to simplify network operations by managing conflicting intents to meet desired business outcomes.

Ericsson unveils 5G software toolkit for premium services: Leading comms tech provider enhances 5G connectivity services with toolkit designed to strengthen the ability of 5G standalone comprising software features such as spanning massive MIMO and advanced RAN slicing.

Ling boasts experience in growing federal and commercial businesses in advanced technology and cyber security. He previously worked at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he held numerous positions over an almost three-decade career with the firm, most recently as the executive vice-president and group lead of the national security business in the US.

“Ericsson has been connecting the US for more than 120 years, and I could not be more thrilled to join a company so steeped in resilience, connectivity and security,” said Ling. “As the DoD looks to connect under one secure, unified communication system, I believe 5G is the solution to keep America secure and competitive.”