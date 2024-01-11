CES 2024: Volvo Penta advances sea vehicle intelligence

Using the CES 2024 event to reveal “the industry’s most advanced” technology and propulsion platform for superyachts and commercial marine vessels, Volvo Penta unveiled its IPS Professional Platform, the next part in the evolution of its integrated helm-to-propeller experience.

Commercially available in 2025, the Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform builds on the company’s proven inboard performance system (IPS) and electronic vessel control (EVC) technology with enhancements for larger vessels. It is said to have been developed with ease of operation, versatility and efficiency as key criteria.

The platform includes what is said to be an innovative new concept in marine propulsion design, developed for use with dual power inputs. The platform’s new design is attributed with being able to unlock a range of possibilities for managing the power to the water in the most efficient way by enabling different combinations of power sources to be connected to one energy efficient drive.

The platform enables a vessel to have up to eight power sources, and includes perfectly matched software, services and support, all integrated via the company’s proprietary EVC technology. Depending on mission parameters, power combinations could include traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) power sources, including renewable fuels such as HVO or renewable diesel; hybrid of ICE and electric power sources; fully electric power sources.

Intelligent technology features of the platform include Volvo Penta-assisted docking, dynamic positioning and a professional-level glass cockpit helm display on some models to ease manual operation and semi-automated features for every level of operator. Beyond the bridge, this system also offers remote diagnostics and improves maintenance.

Due to being designed, developed, verified and serviced by one company, Volvo Penta said that it can ensure an optimised experience throughout the complete lifecycle of the vessel. A new smart Eco Mode feature that automatically starts/stops individual engines based on the power needed for a given situation, optimising fuel consumption and engine running hours.

In addition to increasing the benefit of IPS at lower speeds and reducing fuel consumption across the majority of the drive cycle, Eco Mode is visible through an interface at the helm. This makes it is easy for the captain or operator to monitor.

Backed by its worldwide authorised service network, Volvo Penta will offer global parts availability and 24/7 customer support.

“Our aim has long been the relentless pursuit of innovation. We are absolutely focused on delivering sustainable solutions that create an exceptional experience for our customers,” said Johan Inden, president of Volvo Penta Marine commenting on the launch.

“Building on the success of the legendary Volvo Penta IPS system, this new Professional Platform will also provide new options for energy efficiency and aid in efforts to achieve decarbonisation at sea in marine industries. We see this as a major step towards decarbonisation in superyachts and commercial vessels between 25-55 metres.”