SEC sues SolarWinds, alleging serious security failures

The US government’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged SolarWinds and its chief information security officer (CISO) Timothy Brown with multiple offences related to fraud and internal control failures, after uncovering a litany of security issues in the wake of the Sunburst supply chain incident.

Uncovered in the run-up to Christmas 2020, the Sunburst – or Solorigate – cyber attack saw the Russia-backed threat actors known as Cozy Bear break into multiple critical networks belonging to the US government, as well as a great many private enterprises, having compromised SolarWinds’ Orion network management platform as long ago as 2019.

In the years since, SolarWinds has drawn praise for its commitment to openness and become a huge advocate for secure-by-design software development practices.

However, in its complaint published on 30 October, the SEC accused the company and Brown of defrauding investors by overstating SolarWinds’ cyber security practices, and understating and failing to disclose known risks.

“We allege that, for years, SolarWinds and Brown ignored repeated red flags about SolarWinds’ cyber risks, which were well known throughout the company and led one of Brown’s subordinates to conclude: ‘We’re so far from being a security-minded company.’,” said Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

“Rather than address these vulnerabilities, SolarWinds and Brown engaged in a campaign to paint a false picture of the company’s cyber controls environment, thereby depriving investors of accurate material information,” Grewal continued.

“Today’s enforcement action not only charges SolarWinds and Brown for misleading the investing public and failing to protect the company’s ‘crown jewel’ assets, but also underscores our message to issuers: implement strong controls calibrated to your risk environments and level with investors about known concerns.”