Datacentre operators ‘hesitant’ over how to proceed with server farm builds as AI hype builds

The hype surrounding generative artificial intelligence (AI) is giving datacentre operators pause for thought about how best to proceed with the buildouts of their newer facilities, it is claimed.

With operators in some of the major European colocation hubs struggling to meet the demand for datacentre capacity amid space and power constraints, they need to make the sites they have under development as appealing as possible for prospective tenants. Depending on the type of colocation provider, this has typically meant tailoring facilities to meet the needs of the hyperscale cloud giants (wholesale colocation) or enterprises (retail colocation).

However, in light of the rising hype and demand for more energy-intensive and compute-heavy AI services from enterprises and hyperscalers, operators are finding themselves at something of a crossroads and pressing pause on their developments as they work out how best to cater to this trend.

That’s according to Niklas Lindqvist, Nordic general manager at datacentre networking infrastructure provider Onnec, who told Computer Weekly the market is hesitating over how to respond to the hype surrounding AI because it will require a total rethink of how to kit out sites.

“We have seen [operators] pause the buildout of datacentres so they are able to have a design that fits AI needs,” he told Computer Weekly. “The market right now is a little bit hesitant about AI because it’s a lot of investment… [because you need] new network topology, different cooling systems, and how [these sites] use power will be different too.”

For example, liquid cooling is often the preferred means of temperature regulation for servers inside AI clusters, and these setups typically require more floorspace and raised floor heights to accommodate the piping needed to get the liquid in. For operators that are used to relying on air-cooled systems to keep their servers cool, the added requirements that come from deploying liquid-cooling systems can represent a sizeable logistical and financial undertaking.

Lindqvist said that while operators need to “do something to keep up with the market because AI is happening”, the requirements for building an AI datacentre are “so intense” there is no certainty that building a datacentre now that can only handle AI will pay off.