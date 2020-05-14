Datacentre liquid cooling: What needs to happen for it to become commonplace in colocation?

The deployment of liquid cooling within datacentres is far from a novel concept, but the use cases for the technology remain niche, and largely limited to exascale and high-performance computing (HPC) environments.

Fresh air cooling remains the preferred (and most prevalent) means of keeping the temperatures of datacentres across the world in check, but that may not always be the case, says Paul Finch, CEO and chief operating officer of Essex-based colocation facility, Kao Data.

The company has set itself a goal of becoming the leading provider of datacentre capacity to the UK’s life science community. It also claims to be the first wholesale colocation facility in the UK to make use of indirect evaporative cooling, whereby the hot air generated by the servers is released into the atmosphere, rather than outside air being pumped in to keep the equipment cool.

Even so, its flagship, multi-tenanted facility in Harlow is designed to accommodate a future whereby liquid cooling could become more commonplace within the colocation space. The way Finch sees it, developing hybrid facilities – containing a mix of air and liquid cooling systems – is a good way of laying the groundwork for that.

“What is certain is that liquid-cooled processor technology has reached a stage where if you are in the datacentre colocation market, and not planning for your facility to implement liquid-cooled compute capability then you are way behind the curve,” he says.

The physical space requirements and layout of a facility that is liquid cooled requires a different type of datacentre design compared to an air-cooled facility.

“Datacentre buildings evolve, and if liquid cooling is the next step, then there are considerations that must have been taken prior to the construction stage, such as structural floor loading, ceiling heights, and logistic routes including lift design,” adds Finch.

Colocation providers that fail to take all of the above into account when planning out their facilities will struggle to accommodate liquid cooling-requiring workloads, which – in turn – could put them at a competitive disadvantage later down the line, he says.

“Without this flexible building design, this radical infrastructure change will mean legacy datacentres at best will struggle to remain competitive, and at worst discount themselves at the customer proposal stage,” he says

This is particularly as various parties within the datacentre industry are of the view that the number of compute-heavy workloads that run in traditional colocation facilities is set to increase, which will require more efficient and targeted cooling systems than traditional air-based systems provide.

As an example, Finch cites the growing demand for denser and high-performing compute capacity in datacentres to support deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, fuelled by advancements in processor technology.

“The technology to process the massive datasets required for real-time or near real-time applications means these chips are processing billions of instruction operations per second [IOPS], which generates heat that must be removed in the most efficient process possible,” Finch says.

“Liquids offer a far higher heat capacity than air, [given] water is 4,000 times more efficient than air. With rack density estimates north of 50kW, this technology offers opportunities to achieve increased energy efficiency across the datacentre compared to air-cooled sites.”

This is perhaps why the operators of hyperscale datacentres are said to be among the user groups that are most actively exploring the use of liquid cooling within their facilities, as it could enable them to cram much more kit into a smaller amount of space.

This is also why the roll-out of 5G connectivity, and its reliance on edge-compute environments, is often cited as another potential use case, says David Craig, CEO of liquid cooling systems manufacturer Iceotope Technologies.

“5G can only be enabled by adopting edge compute, and with the anticipated volume of infrastructure expected to be high, we have to ensure those datacentres are designed and cooled efficiently from the start, or risk negative impacts on the environment,” he says.

Relying on air-based cooling systems in edge deployments within built-up, urban areas can lead to issues whereby poor air quality compromises efforts to keep facilities cool, says Craig.

“As we move forward, air-cooling will be inadequate for high-density multicore-processor systems. There are a number of environmental concerns driving adoption already, including poor air quality and the overuse of water in urban environments, but overall, I expect hyperscale datacentres to be the next adoption space for liquid cooling,” he says.

“Next will come the industrial edge computing and urbanised edge applications, followed eventually – once the technology is mature, proven and easily accessible – by telcos, enterprise IT and colocation customers.”

Plotting the shift from air to liquid Not everyone, however, is convinced that a wholesale shift in preference from air-to-liquid cooling within datacentres is necessarily on the horizon, with independent datacentre consultant, Mark Acton, saying such a change would be decades in the making “My feeling is liquid cooling is a solution looking for a problem at the moment, but if we’re talking longer term, things may change. People ask me, ‘What does the datacentre of 2025 or 2030 look like?’, and my typical response is, ‘Exactly the same as it does now’. “The datacentres we’re building today have a 20 to 30 year lifespan. So [those who think we’re going to have] completely different datacentres in 2030 are probably not thinking everything through. Yes, we might be building something slightly different by then, but we’ll certainly be using the existing stuff.” That includes air-based cooling systems, until the density of compute within each rack increases to such an extent that liquid cooling starts to make better economic sense, he adds. “As we get more dense with compute, which is a continuing trend, there will come a point where we cross a threshold and liquid will become more economic and more viable, but to reach that we have to have far more dense compute environments,” he says. “You know the number crunching-type systems where they’re operating 40 to 50 kilowatts a cabinet. When you’re genuinely getting to that sort of scale, it starts to make more sense. “If you’ve just got one or two racks, you could still cool that with air, but if you’ve got a deployment of scale with that sort of density, liquid becomes a much more viable option.”

The environmental viability of liquid cooling But what are the environmental implications if liquid cooling does become more prevalent within datacentres worldwide? It could be a positive move, claim some. Mark Seymour, CTO of London-based datacentre engineering simulation software provider Future Facilities, says one of the reasons why liquid cooling is so popular in HPC environments is that it is far more energy efficient than traditional air cooling setups. “This is primarily because the high-power densities are challenging, if not impossible, to cool with air-cooled systems,” he tells Computer Weekly. “The majority of these installations report that the energy consumption is much lower than it would have been using air. This also results in both reduced operational costs and a consequent environmental benefit.” At the same time, water is much better than air to use for for transporting waste heat away from datacentres, which opens up new opportunities for this by-product of their operations to be reused, he says. The warm air that is ejected from datacentres through cooling systems is, particularly in the UK, usually released into the air because of the difficulties operators face when trying to reuse it. While many Nordic countries have district heating systems that can make use of lightly warmed, piped-in air from datacentres to heat homes and offices, the UK does not. This warmed air is usually generated in huge amounts, which makes it costly and cumbersome to transport long distances, so datacentres effectively need a suitable receptacle for it on their doorsteps to put it to use. Heated water, however, is relatively easier to transport, meaning liquid cooling opens up the potential for waste heat from datacentres to be reused, while potentially cutting the amount of energy needed to heat nearby homes and offices accordingly, says Seymour.