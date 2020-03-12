Lean, mean and green: The datacentres of the future

It’s not easy being lean, although doing more with less sounds simple enough. The sustainability-seeking datacentre operator needs to pinpoint waste and reduce it, without losing value from other parts of the system. Yet the race is on to support more capacity and high-performance compute than ever.

“The industry wrestles with capacity challenges and advanced applications that are forcing significant changes to datacentres of all shapes and sizes,” Vertiv CEO Rob Johnson says. “The message to datacentre equipment providers is clear: the status quo is not acceptable.”

According to French thinktank The Shift Project’s 90-page Lean ICT report 2019, digital energy consumption rose globally by 9% per year from around 2015 to 2020 – with digital technology responsible for about 8% greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2025.

Their research pegged the average 1MW, 1000 m2 datacentre in 2019 as achieving a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 2. Meanwhile, risk-averse operators typically err on the side of maximum uptime and can be over-provisioned.

Jennifer Cooke, research director of the cloud-to-edge datacentre trends team at IDC, notes that although many are making sustainability announcements, there’s still a lot of waste to reduce before considering entirely new solutions.

“Are you making good use of the energy you have? You can have giant facilities cooled down to the temp of a meat locker, only using 40% of the space, with 25-30% of the servers running with no one knowing what they’re contributing to,” she tells ComputerWeekly.

Datacentre operators probably have more of an understanding than other businesses – and they can have a relatively standardised environment, with tighter controls and processes than mainstream enterprises.

Large hyperscalers may be able to devote a whole area to high-performance compute (HPC) – other enterprises may need to have it next to general business applications that must be kept running.

New tech will be required to tackle that disruption, confirms Cooke, but small tweaks over time can trim a lot of fat and add up to big cost savings.

“Liquid cooling has a lot of promise. It’s kind of new in the datacentre, but more workloads are trying on AI [artificial intelligence], GPUs and so on, heating up the datacentre,” she says.

The need to streamline operations Virtualisation meant operators no longer had to buy new “stuff” for each new workload. Now, the industry needs to achieve a similar result around the physical facilities themselves. This might include creating something like a digital twin of the datacentre to enable modelling of data volumes, power consumption, temperature controls and so on. It might also mean collaborative efforts between risk-averse datacentres protecting their own mission-critical environments and suppliers on big-data projects. “I would say we’re on the cusp of having the right technologies, with a lot down to process as well. We have cloud-based datacentre management tools, but getting people to use these consistently and getting datacentre operators OK with sharing data are big hurdles for many,” says Cooke. Smart datacentres with sensors all around the racks can pinpoint heat emissions linked to specific workload patterns and temperature changes, disrupting other parts of the datacentre environment in situ. Here’s where AI-assisting cooling technology might come in. Of course, energy-intensive AI adoption itself spurs datacentre efficiency requirements. Facilities can no longer remain defined by their ability to house high-performance compute and power-dense equipment. But IDC reckons organisations are at an early stage here, with Europe potentially a little ahead and the Asia-Pacific region further behind. “Despite greenwashing, companies that reduce waste and try to use their resources better will save money, and that makes sense,” Cooke says. “That’s going to be the tipping point for ‘I know I need to do this to get investors’ and to attract talent – students are signing pacts not to go to a company unless they have aligned sustainability goals, and so on.”

Coming full circle Societies are embracing the circular-economy concept, and datacentres must follow. Cooke says suppliers such as HP might blaze a trail, perhaps because they’ve long worked with used-equipment strategies and “as-a-service” models. “It’s not all about cloud and cloud providers: organisations are trying to get cloud to run on-premise, so look at how you can do that efficiently and what to do if you’re not an expert,” she says. “District heating – taking ‘waste’ heat from one place and using it another – might be one idea.” Datacentre operators must take a hard look at their hardware and performance requirements. Rather than going out and buying the datacentre equivalent of a new Prius, ask whether the old banger still has something to offer. Even if an old rack of servers cannot support new requirements, can it be cascaded into another use? “It’s really hard to recycle tech gear; it takes a lot of energy and it’s hard to use the components for something else. It makes sense to keep it in use longer or find a new home for it,” Cooke says. “How can waste from one process become inputs for another?” It’s really hard to recycle tech gear; it takes a lot of energy and it’s hard to use the components for something else. It makes sense to keep it in use longer or find a new home for it Jennifer Cooke, IDC Knowing exactly what to do to trim energy use in specific instances is difficult as good research-based data is lacking. The Shift Project discovered some 170 papers dated 2014-2017 that simply regurgitate findings from other papers without relevant context or examination. In addition, sampling methodologies and heuristics are often obsolete. Rigorous quantitative clarification and benchmarking of the direct environmental impacts of all digital technology. Quantitative measurement and analysis of the impact of investment policies, management practices and company practices is also lacking, the thinktank concludes. Cisco has estimated that 67 Zettabytes of “useful” data will be produced by the internet of things (IoT) and industrial internet of things (IIoT) sectors in 2020, 35 times more than the storage capacity planned in datacentres at that time. New architectures from edge to fog computing and additional storage capacity, based on SSD18 including 3D NAND19, are probably needed. Mike Mattera, director of sustainability at Akamai Technologies, says change is absolutely achievable even with older equipment. In one US datacentre, it achieved a PUE of 1.09-1.15 over 2019 using a mix of outside air and DX cooling. “After seeing the results and understanding the operating heat tolerance of our hardware, we can operate warmer than what you would traditionally see,” says Mattera. “In addition, we reduce our need for power through software and hardware advances. Since 2015, Akamai’s platform has used 61% less energy per gigabit of network capacity while still growing by over 182%.”