Huawei launches OceanStor Pacific 9920 entry-level NAS

Huawei has launched a network-attached storage (NAS) array in Europe, the OceanStor Pacific 9920, which will offer up to 92TB raw capacity in 2U of rack space. This move by Huawei aims at datacentres and dodges the equipment operator market restrictions it is subject to, notably from the European Union.

The 9920 is an entry-level version in the range, whose flagship 9950 drive offers up to 614TB (terabytes) raw capacity in a 5U chassis. What the two machines have in common that they are all-flash, in contrast with the 9520 (2U) and 9550 (5U) which are equipped with hard disk drives (HDDs). The family is completed by the 9350 (5U), which offers lower performance and is targeted at use cases that require less costly storage for archiving workloads. The advantage of the HDD-based models is that they can get close to 2PB (petabytes) in capacity.

Huawei also offers the SAN OceanStor Dorado range. However, its array families seem to rely less and less on technical criteria, and since the sixth generation of hardware launched last year, all models use more or less the same motherboards. Differentiation comes with functionality built into software, and increasingly via containers. In other words, that makes it theoretically possible to use an OceanStor Pacific 9920 in SAN mode.

Huawei also markets a monitoring appliance, OceanCyber, which surveys OceanStor traffic in real time via network cards installed in the arrays and which includes monitoring for cyber attacks.