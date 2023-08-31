Ducktail social media marketing malware rears its head again

Cyber criminals targeting the accounts of social media users with an infostealer malware known as Ducktail are dramatically increasing their activity, and threat actors based out of Vietnam continue to drive the new surge, according to intelligence compiled by WithSecure.

Ducktail first emerged a little over 12 months ago, targeting business accounts on Facebook and spreading via spear-phishing emails against researched targets suspected of having admin privileges on Meta’s business service.

It was generally hosted on public cloud file storage services and delivered as an archive file containing the malware alongside images, documents and video files named using keywords relevant to brand and product marketing, in order to minimise suspicion.

It then stole browser cookies and took advantage of authenticated Facebook sessions to steal the information needed to hijack Meta Business accounts to which the victims likely had access. Having stolen access, it then attempted to escalate its privileges to take over the business account, and thus the victim organisation’s presence across Meta’s various platforms.

“While the incentives are high for businesses to leverage social media for their own benefit, these platforms provide adversaries with different intent and capabilities, with other opportunities,” wrote report author Mohammad Kazem Hassan Nejad.

“The adversarial challenges presented by these platforms are extensive, dynamic, complex, and most importantly, harmful. For instance, nation-state or nation-backed actors may leverage these platforms for reconnaissance, spear-phishing, influence operations, and more. However, other forms of attacks can result in far greater collective damage.”