Researchers find flaw in Mend.io security platform

Mend.io, the Israel-based supplier of a popular software platform that helps developers identify and remediate vulnerabilities and security issues in their code libraries, has sealed a potentially dangerous vulnerability in its application security platform that was uncovered by the research team at WithSecure.

The vulnerability, which is being publicly disclosed today after a four-month remediation process, was found in Mend.io’s security assertion markup language (SAML) login option – a type of single sign-on authentication that lets users access various online services with the same credentials.

SAML services use a specialised identity provider to authenticate users rather than storing login credentials itself, but in Mend.io’s platform, this process was not scoped to specific customer software-as-a-service (SaaS) environments or tenants, allowing unauthorised access to any other customer tenant.

Had it been successfully exploited by a threat actor, it could have allowed a customer acting as an attacker to use the vulnerable SAML implementation to access the data of other customers in the same environment if they could obtain, or guess, a valid email address from the organisation they were targeting.

“Basically, the single sign-on service would accept any legitimate customer’s email address without any additional authentication,” said Ari Inki, chief architect at WithSecure.

“Attackers would only need to get a Mend.io account in a specific SaaS environment, configure it to accept the single sign-on authentication method, and then use an email address for the target company’s account – steps which are all doable by today’s cyber criminals.”

WithSecure said that while the data held by Mend.io would naturally vary from customer to customer, its use as an application security platform made it more likely someone with malicious intent could have used it to plan targeted attacks against vulnerable pieces of software they could identify.