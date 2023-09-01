Threat actors exploiting unpatched Juniper Networks devices

Users of Juniper Networks SRX series firewalls and EX series switches are being warned to patch four different vulnerabilities affecting the Junos operating system (OS) as a matter of urgency after exploitation was detected in the wild.

Juniper disclosed the vulnerabilities on 17 August 2023, and issued patches for each of them. Left unaddressed, an unauthenticated, network-based threat actor could chain them to achieve remote code execution (RCE) on the victims’ systems.

Since then, multiple researchers have been examining the vulnerabilities, and the team at WatchTowr demonstrated a proof of concept exploit on 25 August.

“This is an interesting bug chain, utilising two bugs that would be near-useless in isolation and combining them for a ‘world-ending’ unauthenticated RCE,” wrote the WatchTowr team. “Given the simplicity of exploitation and the privileged position that Junos devices hold in a network, we would not be surprised to see large-scale exploitation.”

Unfortunately for Juniper customers, others have since confirmed this is indeed the case, with Shadowserver saying it had seen exploitation attempts from multiple IPs, beginning on 25 August following WatchTowr’s disclosures.

Researchers at Rapid7 have also confirmed exploitation in the wild. Rapid7’s Ron Bowes wrote: “Juniper software is widely deployed, and Shodan shows around 10,000 devices facing the internet, although we can’t say with certainty how many are vulnerable.

“The affected Juniper service is J-Web, which is enabled by default on ports 80 and 443. The CVEs from Juniper are ranked as CVSS 5.3, but the advisory shows a combined CVSS score of 9.8. This sends a mixed message that might confuse users into thinking the impact of the flaws is of only moderate severity, which it is not.”