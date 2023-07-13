One month after MOVEit: New vulnerabilities found as more victims are named

Although much of the initial panic surrounding the late-May breach of Progress Software’s MOVEit file transfer tool has subsided, Clop - the ransomware operation behind the attack - continues to leak victims' details. Pertinently for security teams on the frontline, Progress itself continues to disclose more vulnerabilities in the product, some of which appear to be under active exploitation.

On 6 July, Progress released the first in a planned series of service packs for MOVEit Transfer and MOVEit Automation, designed to provide a “predictable, simple and transparent process for product and security fixes.”

The pack contains fixes for three newly-disclosed CVEs. In numerical order, these are:

CVE-2023-36932, multiple SQL injection vulnerabilities in the MOVEit Transfer web app that could allow an authenticated attacker access to the MOVEit Transfer database, credited to cchav3z of HackerOne, Nicolas Zillo of CrowdStrike, and hoangha2, hoangnx and duongdpt (Q5Ca) of Viettel Cyber Security’s VCSLAB;

CVE-2023-36933, a vulnerability that enables an attacker to invoke a method that results in an unhandled exception, causing MOVEit Transfer to quit unexpectedly, credited to jameshorseman of HackerOne;

CVE-2023-36934, another SQL injection vulnerability with a similar impact to the first, credited to Guy Lederfein of Trend Micro via the Zero Day Initiative.

Christopher Budd, Sophos X-Ops director of threat research, said that Sophos released detections for intrusion prevention system (IPS) signatures for its products earlier this week, and for at least one of the flaws, has seen “some very limited evidence” of exploitation.

“What this means is if you’re a MOVEit customer and you haven’t applied that service pack, even if you deployed the previously released patches, you need to get that service pack deployed as well,” he told Computer Weekly.

Budd added that he has observed before how, when one high-profile vulnerability is disclosed, attacked and fixed, people think they are now protected and their attention starts to wane, even if other vulnerability disclosures follow, which they often do.

“They think, okay, well, I applied the patch a month and a half ago so I’m done, it’s fine. And that’s not the case,” he said.

“The good news is there’s no indication that this new [flaw] that we’ve seen evidence of attacks against is widespread, but the fact that people are apparently starting to target it means that’s the next wave.

“It’s important for people to try to get ahead of that wave and be sure they apply not just the patches that have been released, but the service pack that brings them fully up to date. If you haven’t applied that service pack, today is a good day to do so.”

Budd said there was not yet enough evidence to attribute this latest malicious activity to Clop or any other threat actor, but noted that the mere fact that there is any evidence of exploitation at all suggests there may be more to come.

He also advised users of any file transfer product – not just MOVEit – to adopt a state of heightened alert, Clop having historically favoured vulnerabilities in such tools. He noted that in many organisations, file transfer utilities are often used on an ad hoc basis by people who have not cleared it with the IT or security teams – so-called shadow IT - so even if security professionals do not believe their organisations are exposed, they should still look into the matter as they may find something surprising.