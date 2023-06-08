Clop may have been sitting on MOVEit vulnerability for two years

The threat actors behind the Clop (Cl0p in some variants) cyber crime gang currently holding the likes of British Airways (BA), Boots and the BBC to ransom may have discovered the MOVEit Transfer zero day used to steal their data almost two years ago.

This is according to threat researchers from Kroll, who published analysis on 8 June that shows that Clop may have been experimenting with ways to exploit the SQL injection in the MOVEit Transfer managed file transfer product for quite some time prior to the mass exfiltration event of the past week. Kroll believes the exploit was certainly available and being tested in April 2022, and likely as long ago as July 2021.

They also shared indicators that Clop had completed its development work on the MOVEit exploit – now tracked as CVE-2023-34362 – by the time it was exploiting the Fortra GoAnywhere file transfer exploit, which first came to light in February, and has been keeping it in its back pocket since then.

“From Kroll’s analysis, it appears that the Clop threat actors had the MOVEit Transfer exploit completed at the time of the GoAnywhere event and chose to execute the attacks sequentially instead of in parallel. These findings highlight the significant planning and preparation that likely precede mass exploitation events,” wrote the research team.

The team, which comprises Kroll global head of incident response Devon Ackerman, associate managing directors Lauria Iacono and Scott Downie, and associate Dan Cox, analysed exploitation activity associated with CVE-2023-34362 that took place on or around the weekend of 27 and 28 May – significantly, a long, holiday weekend in both the US and UK.

By and large, this activity comprised an automated exploitation chain that led to the deployment of a web shell. It centred around two legitimate components of MOVEit transfer but, when the team reviewed the Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) logs of affected customers, it found evidence of similar activity occurring in multiple environments from July 2021 onwards.

The most significant spikes in this activity occurred on 27 April 2022, and then later on 15 and 16 May 2023, likely the result of Clop trying to test their access to victim organisations, and pulling back information from MOVEit Transfer services to try to figure out who they had compromised.

On 22 May 2023, Clop appeared to begin to pull back organisation identifiers from MOVEit Transfer servers. Ackerman et al said the gang was probably trying to identify which organisations they had compromised and categorise and make an inventory of them. This spike occurred over 22 minutes and was associated with a single IP address across multiple victims.

Further analysis found more connections between spikes in activity over the two-year timeframe, which the team said showed how Clop started out by manually testing CVE-2023-34362 in July 2021 and slowly developed an automated solution.