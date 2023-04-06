Clop ransomware booms in March as Fortra zero-day pays off for gang

A total of 91 new victims were added to the Clop (aka Cl0p) ransomware leak site during March 2023, more than 65% of the total number of victims published between August 2020 and February 2023, as the threat group behind the ransomware, tracked by the Secureworks Counter Threat Unit (CTU) as Gold Tahoe embarked on a wide-ranging campaign of attacks.

The current surge in Clop activity is almost entirely down to the group’s successful exploitation of a zero-day vulnerability in the Fortra GoAnywhere managed file transfer (MFT) tool. Previous reports have claimed that the group has accessed and stolen data from 130 organisations via this method, which suggests that more are likely to be published. Currently known victims include energy sector giant Hitachi Energy, pharma giant Proctor & Gamble, security and storage firm Rubrik, and American department store Saks Fifth Avenue.

Many of the victims of the Fortra event are very high-profile organisations with revenues running into the billions, so despite ransom details being private, the CTU estimated that in many cases demands will run into the tens of millions.

However, Secureworks noted, the ransom demands may also be influenced by the perceived value of the data – in the Saks Fifth Avenue attack, for example, the supposed customer data the gang stole turned out to be mock customer data used to test internal systems, making it less likely the organisation will pay up.

Secureworks CTU intelligence director Mike McLellan said that unfortunately, wide-ranging supply chain attacks such as the Fortra incident are falling into a depressingly familiar pattern. “For an attacker, finding a vulnerability in popular third-party software can be like hitting the jackpot. Software often has privileged status to run on networks, it’s trusted. When that software is compromised, that system of trust is turned against customers.,” he said.

“While different to the 3CX or Solarwinds [Sunburst] supply chain compromises, where attackers were able to compromise the software build process, the kind of indiscriminate exploitation activity that we’ve seen here can be just as damaging for individual organisations, if sensitive data is put at risk,” added McLellan.

Secureworks said that Gold Tahoe’s attacks had focused merely on data theft and extortion, and not encryption, which one would traditionally associate with a ransomware attack. Indeed, unlike previous Clop campaigns there is currently no evidence that any of the known Fortra incident victims have had their systems encrypted.

Read more about the current Clop campaign Threat actors began exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in Fortra's GoAnywhere file sharing software in late January, victimising several large enterprises.

The power and energy division of Japanese conglomerate Hitachi has disclosed that it has fallen victim to a Clop cyber attack, but insists customer data is safe.

Rubrik was supposedly compromised by the Clop ransomware gang via a zero-day vulnerability in a managed file transfer software package it uses.

There is also something of a lack of clarity in regard to the value of the data that was stolen, with Gold Tahoe stating it only stole information stored on compromised GoAnywhere servers and claiming that it had the ability to move laterally and deploy ransomware, raising the question, why has it not done so?

McLellan said that Gold Tahoe may have decided not to actually deploy the Clop locker because it was trying to target as many victims as possible before Forta addressed the issue. Had it spent time identifying each victims’ ‘crown jewels’ it is possible it may have lost access to the wider victim base.