Critical vulnerability exposes Fortra GoAnywhere users

Barely 12 months since a zero-day in the Fortra GoAnywhere managed file transfer (MFT) tool resulted in a surge in cyber attacks and global infamy for the Clop (aka Cl0p) ransomware gang, users of the popular service are being advised to steel themselves against a newly uncovered, critical flaw in the product.

Credited to security researchers Mohammed Eldeeb and Islam Elrfai of Egypt-based Spark Engineering Consultants, CVE-2024-0204 is a remotely exploitable authentication bypass flaw in Fortra GoAnywhere MFT that exists in versions prior to 7.4.1.

Left untreated, it could allow an unauthorised user to create an admin user via the administration portal – something that would prove of great value to a ransomware gang looking to achieve persistence in a victim environment.

According to Fortra, users can mitigate the issue by upgrading to version 7.4.1 of GoAnywhere or higher. Additionally, users can mitigate the vulnerability’s impact in non-container deployments by deleting the InitialAccountSetup.xhtml file in the install directory, and then restarting the service. For instances deployed in containers, this file should be replaced with an empty one, then the service can be restarted.