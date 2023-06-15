Clop begins naming alleged MOVEit victims

As it had previously threatened, the Clop cyber crime cartel has started publicly naming victims allegedly compromised via a SQL injection flaw in Progress Software’s MOVEit managed file transfer product, who have resisted its extortion attempt.

Clop, which is believed to be based in Russia, told users of the MOVEit Transfer product last week that they had seven days to comply with its demands. This deadline passed yesterday (14 June), and true to its word, Clop began to add the details of new victims, up to a total of 12, to its dark web leak site at around 6pm UK time.

Among the first tranche of names are fuel giant Shell, the University of Georgia in the US, and investment fund Putnam. Also included are a number of US banks, and organisations in the Netherlands and Switzerland.

A Shell spokesperson confirmed that the organisation had been affected by the incident. “We are aware of a cyber security incident that has impacted a third-party tool from Progress called MOVEit Transfer, which is used by a small number of Shell employees and customers,” they said.

“There is no evidence of impact to Shell’s core IT systems. Our IT teams are investigating. We are not communicating with the hackers.”

Computer Weekly understands that unlike some other affected organisations, Shell was not affected via the systems of a third-party supplier or contractor.