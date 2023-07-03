BBVA launches tech job portal as it continues to add talent

BBVA has added a job portal as it continues to grow its tech teams across the globe as the Spanish bank seeks an additional 2,600 technology experts this year.

The portal will advertise new positions and demonstrate the opportunities the bank can offer people with a wide range of STEM skills.

Pedro J. Méndez, global head of talent and culture in the engineering area at BBVA, said: “We offer a long career path, with a flexible work model, a training programme at the highest level and a strong commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the physical and mental well-being of our professionals.

“We also know that there are aspects that are important specifically for tech talent, such as participating in challenging projects or working with the latest technologies,” he added.

The latest online portal allows existing engineering and data employees explain the opportunities that their current job provides in terms of learning, international mobility, use of the latest technologies, professional development and flexibility, according to BBVA.

“They will also find in this space information on the technological projects that BBVA carries out in the fields of development and architecture, security and infrastructure, as well as in the data field,” added Méndez.

The bank set itself a target to recruit more than 2,600 STEM professionals in 2023, with 1,000 of these to be based in Spain. It has already added 1,200 this year, with software developers and data engineers being the most in-demand, followed by security, infrastructure and architecture professionals.

It has also launched an internal referral programme where employees can suggest candidates for technological vacancies. “It is a way to involve all of our professionals in the bank’s objectives. Therefore, the employees participate in addressing one of the Group’s priorities to build the best, most committed team,” Méndez said.

In 2022, the bank added around 2,000 tech experts. This and the latest announcement follow the banks decision in June 2021 to cut 3,000 jobs, including more than 2,000 branch staff, to adjust its workforce due to competitive pressure including the arrival of digital bank competition.

At the time, it said in a statement: “An adjustment plan is needed to ensure the competitiveness and the sustainability of employment in the future, given the current context of profound transformation in the sector, marked by a tremendous competitive pressure, low interest rates, the accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers and the entrance of new digital players.”