Visa to recruit 1,500 tech staff in Poland

Visa is recruiting up to 1,500 tech professionals in Poland for its latest tech centre as part of its global network of hubs which provide digital payments and ecommerce development.

The recruits will work on the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security technologies, as well as Visa’s payments network resilience and availability.

Growth in demand for fintech services is increasing the need for skilled IT professionals. In the payments sector, fintech developments such as open banking and AI are driving investment and recruitment.

Visa was attracted to the deep skills pool in the Polish tech sector, according to Rajat Taneja, president of technology at Visa. “Poland’s highly skilled workforce and vibrant IT sector make it an ideal location for us to recruit and collaborate with partners and businesses to develop new payment solutions,” he said.

“The next wave of our product and innovation roadmap is even more exciting as we focus on the next generation of AI, cyber security, and the resilience and availability of our network for all who depend on it,” he said.

The hub in Poland will be Visa’s fifth in its global network “Poland is a growing location for top talent with a vibrant IT sector, and we expect that our new hub will house as many as 1,500 new tech and product hires over the next few years,” said a Visa statement.

“By growing our technology and product presence in the European region, we will be able to accelerate our velocity of innovations and engineering of new payment solutions.”

Charlotte Hogg, CEO at Visa Europe, said it is important to invest in local talent, “creating regional tech hubs that allow us to serve our global customer base better than ever before”.

She said the tech centre in Poland will be looking to recruit talent in the wider region, including Ukraine. “We are committed to diversity and inclusion, and ensuring that as Visa grows, it reflects the wide range of perspectives that make up the communities where we live and work,” said Hogg. “In Poland, this will mean bringing on board a diverse talent pool, and welcoming talent from Ukraine and other parts of the region.”

Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, welcomed the news. “Some of the factors that pointed to Poland as a location for this investment were the high qualifications of our IT staff and the significant pool of talent on the labour market. We have great potential to bring highly innovative investments to our country.”