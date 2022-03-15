CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How the tech sector is supporting Ukraine
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the global tech sector response to the invasion of Ukraine, and how hackers are responding to calls for an IT army to target Russia. Our latest buyer’s guide looks at cloud-based ERP and other business applications. And IBM’s UK chief tells us how Big Blue is reinventing itself. Read the issue now.
Challenges for IT providers as Ukraine crisis worsens
Many IT providers have ceased sales to Russia, but cloud services can operate and be delivered anywhere, helping – indirectly – to fund the invasion
Direct action is a risky business for Ukraine's volunteer hackers
Hackers have been responding to Ukraine’s call to create an IT army, but there are many reasons why taking direct action in a kinetic conflict is a bad idea
Best-of-breed cloud ERP applications proffer a modern strategy
How organisations are using best-of-breed SaaS products to fill gaps in their enterprise application strategy and deliver a modern approach to ERP
