Stemmer Distribution optimises communications infrastructure

Stemmer Distribution, the largest distributor of dental products in France, has successfully harmonised and modernised its communications infrastructure with Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral.

Founded in 1978 by Armand Stemmer, the distributor supplies health professionals in the dental sector with consumables, laboratory products, equipment and equipment repair services. It has experienced strong growth over the years, establishing itself in eight European markets: France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The Stemmer Group, headed by CEO Vivian Stemmer, is organised around three business groups: distribution, innovation and digital.

As it looks to address the future demand of its industry, Stemmer Distribution sought a new, more modern communications system that would meet all its needs of reachability and mobility, while rationalising costs for the present and future. As part of this process, digital IT services company Artelcom conducted a technical and functional audit of the entire existing communications infrastructure, identifying various strategies for its evolution.

At the end of this process, Stemmer Distribution chose the unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution, Avaya Cloud Office, which met the group’s specifications, providing an intuitive, easy-to-use solution that is perfect for their mobility needs.

“We had considered migrating to a hosted solution in a datacentre, but the feedback from our provider Artelcom convinced us of the reliability and flexibility of the Avaya Cloud Office public cloud solution,” explained Stemmer Distribution infrastructure manager Alexandre Sicard.

“In just a few months, we migrated to an innovative and high-performance cloud solution. Avaya Cloud Office has allowed us to harmonise and modernise our communications infrastructure while providing a more intuitive and mobile-friendly solution for our employees. We have been able to reduce our telecoms budget, delivering cost savings without compromising on performance. Avaya Cloud Office truly embodies innovation without disruption,” said Sicard.

As a further benefit from the use of the UCaaS, Stemmer Distribution has reduced its cost per user by 50%, while harmonising the communications infrastructure to deliver a consistent experience for employees and customers. The solution also facilitates simplified management and administration for the IT department, allowing them to focus on more strategic projects.

The success of the solution in France has also opened the possibility of deploying Avaya Cloud Office in other European organisations to modernise their businesses.

The enhancement would be in keeping with a trend among leading businesses. More than 45% of companies use UCaaS for their communications needs, according to Metrigy’s 2022 Workplace Collaboration MetriCast global study of 900 organisations. “Today’s businesses are evolving their processes and a cloud communications platform provides everything employees need to be effective communicators, all on a single device, from anywhere they may be,” added Tim Sherwood, VP of product and offer management, Avaya.