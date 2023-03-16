Developing countries risk being left behind by green tech revolution, warns UN development body

The green tech revolution risks passing developing countries by without urgent intervention by the developed world, a report by the United Nations Conference for Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has warned.

In its flagship Technology and innovation report 2023, UNCTAD said the economic inequalities that exist between developing and developed countries look set to worsen in years to come because the former will find it harder to tap into the market opportunities that exist around green technologies.

During a press conference to discuss the contents of its 236-page report, UNCTAD director Shamika Sirimanne said there was “enormous potential” for developing countries to benefit from the “green technological revolution” but there was a high risk that this opportunity could be squandered.

“There is enormous potential for developing countries… and I say potential because at the moment it remains at that level,” she said.

“The market value of green technologies is projected to be about $2.1tn in 2030. This is up from $590bn in 2020. This is a huge jump... and when we dig deeper into these technologies, and who is benefiting from these technologies, it is very clear: it’s the developed countries that are seizing almost all the opportunities.”

To emphasise this point, she shared some export value figures for green technologies and detailed how these had increased over time, but insisted it was not the developing countries that were reaping the benefits of this trend.

“Let me give you one number: the total exports of green technologies increased from $60bn in 2018 to over $156bn in 2021. We don’t see that kind of improvement for developing countries,” she said.

This is because, during the same period, exports from developing nations grew from $57bn to $75bn. Meanwhile, in three years, developing countries’ share of global exports fell from over 48% to under 33%.

“We see both groups starting at the same starting line of $57bn, but for developing countries it has not jumped like it has jumped for developed countries,” she added.