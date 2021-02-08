Interview: Robert Opp, chief digital officer, United Nations Development Programme

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted much greater interest in sustainability from the public and private sectors globally, but to build on this shift organisations will need to find ways of using digital technologies to create new business models and work to close the digital divide, says the chief digital officer of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

As the UN’s development arm, the UNDP – which operates on an annual budget of five to six billion dollars and has around 17,000 employees across 170 territories or countries – works to eradicate poverty by promoting technical and investment cooperation among countries, as well as connecting them to the knowledge, expertise and resources needed for change.

Speaking to Computer Weekly, UNDP chief digital officer Robert Opp says that since the start of the pandemic, sustainability has been pushed to the forefront of the business agenda due to a range of “push and pull” factors, including shareholder and employee pressure as well as the growing realisation among the C-suite that digital technologies and greener approaches are enabling new businesses opportunities.

“We’re starting to see some really powerful use cases emerge. Whether it’s using blockchain to trace chocolate or cocoa production from producer to consumer in Ecuador, using artificial intelligence [AI] to identify good cattle-raising practices in the Amazon rainforest, or using crowdfunding and blockchain to fund solar installations for renewable energy across Moldova, we see the amazing potential for these digital technologies to take root and really have a positive impact on people’s lives,” says Opp.

However, he adds this progress on sustainability has been underpinned by previous advances in various digital technologies over the past decade, which in particular have increased the availability of sustainability-related data.

“Whether we like it or not, the world is moving into a place where it’s virtually possible to know everything, anywhere, at any time,” he says, adding that developments in the internet of things (IoT) and AI are largely responsible for this.

“Technology is increasingly being leveraged [by companies] to think about not just renewable energy sources but how entire business models can be re-oriented to be profitable and sustainable at the same time”

Robert Opp, UNDP

“What’s really interesting is how technology is increasingly being leveraged [by companies] to think about not just renewable energy sources – solar and wind and all the rest of the things to replace the fossil fuel-generated energy – but how entire business models can be re-oriented to continue to be profitable but sustainable at the same time.”

Giving supply chain optimisation as an example, Opp says companies from a range of sectors, such as retail and manufacturing, are using digital technologies to promote hyper-efficiency and therefore reduce their carbon emissions, all because of their ability to track previously uncollectible metrics.

“That availability of data is making [new sustainable approaches] possible because before we weren’t necessarily able to measure what the impact was – it’s unlocking all sorts of optimisations to business models,” he says, adding that the scalability of many digital technologies means change can happen very quickly.

However, Opp notes that while technological advancement provides a foundation to work from, it is not enough in and of itself, and that “intentionality” is required to use these technologies in truly sustainable ways that are not just about the environment, but inclusivity as well.