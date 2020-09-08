TechUK urges government to back emerging digital clean technology sector

Already existing digital technologies have the potential to deliver a 15% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 while also contributing significantly to the UK economy, but policy interventions are needed to create the right business environment, claims a new report.

Launched during London Tech Week on 7 September, the report by TechUK and Deloitte, How to make the UK a digital clean tech leader, suggests that digital technology already in the field can enable a 7.3 million tonne reduction in UK carbon emissions, or 15% of the 48 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO₂e) needed by 2030.

“The vast majority of this [decrease] comes from the application of smart grids to energy networks, followed by the use of Industry 4.0 technologies in manufacturing. Remaining carbon savings come from agriculture, mobility, and smart building technologies,” said the report.

The economic analysis conducted by Deloitte also suggested already existing digital technologies could in turn deliver £13.7bn Gross Value Added (GVA) to the UK economy if put to better use.

“When addressing the climate crisis, how we develop and deploy digital technology matters. Clean technology is already making a positive contribution to economic growth and to reducing emissions – and this contribution is projected to grow,” said Nick Owen, UK chair of Deloitte

“There is still much more to do, however, and we are committed to working with our clients to deploy clean technology as an essential tool in addressing the climate crisis head-on.”

The report added that while the UK has a strong base in “renewables, technology businesses and cultural awareness of environmental issues”, there are still several barriers to entry for UK companies. “We have identified four key levers to cement this growth: innovation, policy and regulation, data, and finance and investment strategies,” it said.