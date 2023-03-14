Western Sydney airport to get nbn fibre

Australia’s upcoming Western Sydney International Airport will be rolling out fibre connectivity for businesses and travellers at indoor and outdoor locations in a key network infrastructure initiative.

Under an agreement inked between NBN Co and the airport, which is expected to be operational by 2026, the former will install 25km of fibre to service the airport terminal and a business park adjacent to the airport’s runways.

Andrew Walsh, NBN Co’s executive general manager of new development, said the deal would be a game-changer for one of Australia’s biggest infrastructure projects.

“This is about giving Western Sydney International Airport access to Australia’s biggest wholesale broadband network so it can best provide for its passengers, airline, air cargo and business park customers.

“The nbn network has become a must-have for new developments around the country, whether it’s a subdivision with just a dozen or so blocks, or multibillion projects like the airport,” he added.

Simon Hickey, CEO of Western Sydney International Airport, said the airport was committed to being a “world-class, digitally enabled airport with leading operational efficiency” and that the deal with NBN Co would help to deliver that vision.

“Our airport, cargo and business precincts will create new opportunities and support thousands of jobs, so it’s vital to ensure we have the best technology in place for a seamless experience whether you are flying, working or building a business from Western Sydney International Airport,” he added.

Walsh said NBN Co would continue to work with the Western Parkland City Authority to align its network investments with the latter’s masterplan to deliver the new Bradfield City Centre located in the Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

“There are 23 business fibre zones in Western Sydney, where customers can access enterprise ethernet and its symmetrical upload and download speeds, data options close to 10Gbps and a 24/7 local support centre.

“The potential is enormous in Western Sydney, with its 625,000 new lots planned in coming years, more than all the other greenfield development across Australia,” he said.

NBN Co’s fibre network is also expected to pave the way for a slew of smart city applications that property developers can bring to Western Sydney.

Walsh said: “The recently launched nbn Smart Places will allow developers in Western Sydney to bring their smart places and smart cities visions to life with a simple product which uses the power of the nbn network.

“This is especially important for the development of smart properties, communities and cities, like the Western Parkland City and Bradfield City Centre,” he added.

With nbn Smart Places, a network termination device that extends the nbn fibre network to eligible non-premises locations, developers and city planners can deliver connectivity to outdoor locations that are not serviceable using standard equipment.

“This can provide broadband for things like traffic lights, CCTV, smart poles, digital billboards and public Wi-Fi,” Walsh said.