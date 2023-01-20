DataCore software-defined storage helps car firm avoid breakdowns

French car parts maker Bontaz used to find IT a stop-start process. Every time it suffered the slightest loss of electrical power, it had to restart its entire IT infrastructure. That was then, however, and seven years on, it’s pleased with its move to software-defined storage from DataCore, which it has just upgraded to run Dell NVMe flash storage.

The challenge for Bontaz was to achieve IT that never breaks down. The company is a world leader in hydraulic sub-assemblies built for almost all of the world’s carmakers. One car in two globally uses its components, which come from 24 factories in 11 countries.

“All IT systems in our fleet, including R&D servers and those that work with manufacturers’ design departments, are in France,” said Benoit Belleraud, chief of systems and networks at Bontaz.

“That totals 130 virtual servers that run applications such as PLM [product lifecycle management], CAO [corporate admin and ops] and simulation, but also virtual desktops, file sharing and email.

“All of it runs on two VMware ESXi servers,” he said. “Up to 2015, we mirrored the contents of these two servers to two others in a remote location. Synching was automated and in real time at the level of storage so that if we had an outage in one place, we could restart activities from the other. But in reality, it didn’t work.”

The key problem? The company’s site, near Annecy – in the foothills of the Alps – often suffered power cuts and aircon breakdowns. And on every occasion, secondary servers needed to be started and up-to-date data injected.

“That operation would take several hours,” recalled Belleraud bitterly. “You couldn’t call that a business continuity plan.”