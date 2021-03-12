Ski firm dumps ‘motley’ storage for DataCore software-defined

France-based holiday firm Eurogroup – known by its Ski France brand in the UK – has gone all-in on software-defined storage from DataCore to try to resolve challenges around business agility.

In the process, it has been able to gain control over a heterogeneous storage landscape – with management from a single console – and cut usage of power and space.

“Our commercial activity is very dynamic,” says Athénaïs Carlon, head of IT at Eurogroup. “As campaigns come and go, we have to create and decommission servers. That means provisioning, then freeing up, hundreds of gigabytes of storage every time.

“The problem is that, over time, we have assembled a very motley collection of disk storage, and that makes our setup very complicated, especially when we suffer an outage, which can take up to two days to identify and fix.”

Based in the Alpine town of Chambéry, Eurogroup offers almost 100 French destinations in holiday homes and hotels. The company also runs a fleet of vehicles for airport and station transfers, as well as restaurant shuttles in the Alps and in London. Its accommodation comprises 22,000 beds and has about 100 salaried staff, with many more working seasonally. Turnover is in the region of €40m.

The challenge: build an unbreakable IT system Eurogroup’s IT estate comprises 40 virtual servers – 80 including redundant duplicates – on a dozen physical servers, and with almost as many disk shelves. “All our applications are built for remote use with MPLS network access to the datacentre at Chambéry from all our holiday homes and hotels,” says Carlon. “It’s the classic choice for the tourist trade, where you would never put sensitive customer data in public locations.” Besides reservation applications, the company’s head office servers manage virtual offices for about 60 partners via Citrix that handle their applications, payment terminals, printing, and so on. At the outset, three physical servers ran VMware ESXi virtual machines (VMs), with two others forming mirrors for disaster recovery (DR) purposes. A sixth ESXi server is available for test and dev. All these physical machines draw on data via block access on five disk shelves connected via iSCSI (SAN) in some cases and SAS (simple disk shelves) in others. Also, another cluster of two servers with their own disk shelves share their storage capacity for all applications in NAS mode. The picture is completed by a Veeam backup email server with a shelf of SAS drives. “It had been six or eight years that we’d had this configuration and it was becoming urgent to rationalise it,” says Carlon. “But when we arrived at that decision in 2019, we didn’t know the pandemic would upset all our activities. “We had plans to buy new hotels and restaurants and we couldn’t envisage these projects with our feeble tolerance to outages.”

DataCore to integrate HCi and ancient arrays Carlon put out a call for tenders to three integrators in France’s Savoy region with an idea in mind – that the solution to Eurogroup’s rationalisation challenges lay in hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI). Hyper-converged integrates servers that run VMs with storage volumes virtualised from local disk, and all managed from a single admin console. HCI solutions put forward included those from HPE, Dell and DataCore. The last of these was the software-defined storage SANsymphony, which is deployed on a cluster of ESXi servers to create a hyper-converged infrastructure. “The DataCore product presented an obvious advantage in that it would allow us to take control of all our existing disk arrays,” says Carlon. “In other words, it would allow us to recycle them as required, and as a minimum to use them to build DR storage. Meanwhile, HPE and Dell could only allow management of disk that came with the HCI solution.” But Carlon was sure of his choice. Over a six-month period, an exhaustive evaluation took place and the results confirmed his hunches. “SANsymphony carries out synchronisation between servers, which is essential for our DR provision,” he says. “It builds a record of I/O for continuous data protection [CDP] to allow data to be rolled back to a point in time, so before a ransomware attack, for example.” In fact, data logged by CDP functionality is held on a separate volume, one that is not visible from SANsymphony and so not accessible to ransomware. “And all SANsymphony functions appear in VMware (vCenter) and Veeam consoles,” says Carlon, adding that the storage of other HCI makers appears in Veeam and VMware consoles, but only in a basic form, as if it was a non-integrated storage array and so not taking control of its high-level functions. “We can access the SANsymphony command line from vCenter,” says Carlon. “That is to say, we can program all functions without leaving the interface. When we asked HPE why it wasn’t the case with their interface, they told me it was, but by means of a specific extension to their maintenance contract.”