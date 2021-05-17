Container-native storage: A definition, and what to ask suppliers

Container storage is a hot area right now. But it’s a new frontier, so there is some degree of confusion around what’s on offer and supplier marketing can be a little hazy.

It’s accepted that most containerised applications in the enterprise require persistent storage, but it’s not always that easy to nail down exactly how a supplier’s container storage works. An emerging variant, and what would appear to be the holy grail for various reasons, is container-native storage, sometimes known as cloud-native storage.

Why the holy grail? Because it is the form of container storage that most conforms to the overall ethos behind containerisation. That is, everything that is required to manage storage can be encapsulated in containers and run from Kubernetes. It’s essentially a form of software-defined storage that runs in containers.

In other words, it is storage that, like any other service that forms part of the overall application landscape, can be delivered by code and is portable with the application, with no hardware dependencies.

That is important for a few reasons, and key among them is the influence of the cloud to the way IT is heading. Increasing use of hybrid- and multicloud working means the ability to move workloads between datacentre and cloud locations is essential.

Subsidiary reasons include an increasing need to make storage one of the things that developers provision by code and/or clicks, rather than submitting a ticket.

Container storage fundamentals The fundamentals of persistent Kubernetes storage are based around a set of application programming interfaces (APIs). Firstly, persistent volume claims (PVCs) made by applications. These live with the application’s containers and travel with it to specify capacity required, tier of storage, and so on. Meanwhile, there are persistent volumes (PVs) and storage classes, which are attributes of the storage itself, describing the nature of the persistent storage available and matching it to application PVCs in Kubernetes. That storage can be local to the servers on which the Kubernetes cluster runs, or external, in a storage array, perhaps. If the storage is resident on external shared storage, it could be provisioned to containerised applications by plugins such as CSI (container storage interface).