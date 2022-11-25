Getting data analytics right

From understanding consumer behaviour to optimising parcel delivery routes, data analytics applications have become embedded in everyday life for many people and businesses.

But underpinning the capabilities of such applications aren’t always the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, said Peter Krensky, director and analyst at Gartner’s business analytics and data science team.

For one, organisations can drive good business outcomes with augmented analytics, which Gartner defines as the use of enabling technologies such as machine learning and AI to assist with data preparation, insight generation and insight explanation to augment how people explore and analyse data in analytics platforms.

Augmented analytics also augments experts and citizen data scientists by automating many aspects of data science, machine learning, and AI model development, management and deployment.

Speaking at the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit in Sydney, Australia, Krensky noted that while 82% of organisations have adopted augmented analytics or plan to do so by the end of 2022, not enough organisations are using these new capabilities to their full advantage.

“Too often, we’re using these new tools to do old tasks like running reports and creating charts,” Krensky said, calling for organisations to use augmented analytics to uncover patterns and outliers in their data that merit further investigation.

“Analytics is a science in which we continually improve our understanding and develop new techniques to refine it even further,” he added. “AI already enables all kinds of life-enhancing use cases, like smart farming and agile supply chain optimisation.”

However, the power of analytics can also create false expectations and put unnecessary burdens on analytics teams, especially for those that seek to maximise their use of analytics to find the best answer to their questions.

“They look at all the options, check all the data and run all the numbers and that does absolutely give the best answer,” said Sally Parker, research director in Gartner’s chief data officer leadership team.

“But the truth is that even a maximising strategy does not yield the perfect answer, just the best one that we might be able to identify with the data we have, which is almost always incomplete or imperfect,” she added.

Against this backdrop, Krensky said a “satisficing” strategy might be more feasible in finding a satisfactory or sufficient answer with the data one has, an approach that is not heard often enough.