Hispasat, Sencinet expand satellite broadband in Mexico

Satellite communications operator Hispasat and multinational solutions and managed services network integrator Sencinet have agreed to extend the agreement through which the two companies offer corporate and governmental connectivity services in Mexico until the end of 2024.

Sencinet operates in the corporate market for medium and large companies and has been designing and delivering communications systems for critical missions in Latin America for decades. Its portfolio of SD-WAN products and services, security, hybrid clouds, satellites and networks is designed to provide a response to corporate security and connectivity challenges.

Since June 2021, Sencinet and Hispasat have provided critical communications to large companies and public buildings of the Mexican federal government in rural parts of the country. Hispasat provides managed capacity in the Ka band from its Amazonas 5 satellite located in the 61 degrees West orbital position to Sencinet through its broadband platform in Ixtlahuaca. Sencinet is in charge of integrating this capacity to offer the final product to its client.

The new agreement expands the contracted satellite capacity and builds on the managed service offerings of Hispasat Wave managed services.

“We are very proud to continue collaborating with Sencinet on this satellite connectivity project,” said Emmanuel Romero, Hispasat’s business director in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. “Hispasat’s powerful coverage in Mexico make us a model solution to offer a high-quality service in remote areas.”

Eduardo Fuentes, Sencinet’s country manager for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, added: “It is essential to ensure good connectivity for our corporate and governmental customers. The collaboration agreement that started last year with Hispasat allowed us to discover a flexible, robust service that is tailored to our needs, which led us to expand and extend this business relationship to respond to the country’s new connectivity requirements.”

In April 2022, Hispasat announced a collaboration with internet service provider GlobalSat in the roll-out of free satellite connectivity hotspots in 500 remote towns in Mexico. As part of the partnership between Hispasat and GlobalSat – promoted by the Mexican federal government through its CFE TEIT (Telecommunications and internet for everyone) programme – residents of the towns of Durango, San Luis Potosí, Guerrero, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas and Sinaloa were given access to free satellite connectivity on their devices through an open Wi-Fi hotspot located in public areas of these communities.