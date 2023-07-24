Airbus extends Astrocast partnership to enhance satellite IoT technology 

Astrocast has expanded its partnership with aerospace firm Airbus Defence and Space, in a move that is said to enhance the global nanosatellite internet of things (SatIoT) network provider’s standing as a provider of cost-effective and reliable satellite IoT services.

Astrocast said that in recent years, its collaboration with Airbus has been instrumental to its development, and that since 2017, the relationship has enabled Astrocast to develop its communication protocol and modem software stack more effectively.

This forms a core part of Astocast’s wider SatIoT technology, and in building upon this successful collaboration, both companies have agreed to extend their partnership.

Astrocast’s SatIoT connectivity services had their commercial launch in 2022, and see use among organisations including the European Union’s CiRocco and XGain initiatives, as well as the likes of Avirtech, Digitanimal and ArrowSpot.

The business relationship will see Airbus continue to provide extensive support to Astrocast, focusing on further enhancing both bandwidth and the quality of service, enabling Astrocast to further increase its network capacity to provide the most reliable and cost-effective SatIoT services to its customers.

Through this partnership with Airbus, Astrocast expects to continue capitalising on their shared technological successes, strengthening their strategic collaboration and bringing critical benefits to their customers, and the SatIoT sector in general.

It will also further enhance SatIoT bandwidth and quality of service for all customers, allowing them to benefit from a continuous improvement of data transmission capacity, efficiency, latency and security.

Customers will, in turn, be able to further optimise their operational efficiency according to their needs.

François Gaullier, senior vice-president of telecommunications and navigation systems for space systems at Airbus Defence and Space, said: “Through this partnership extension, Airbus reaffirms its commitment to Astrocast’s technology roadmap and its leadership in the SatIoT space. This collaboration also lays the important foundation for potential convergences with the future 5G NTN IoT communications standards that are currently in discussion for LEO constellations.

“In time, these enhanced capabilities for collecting and exchanging critical data with IoT assets from multiple applications will benefit users across various key industries worldwide,” he said. “Astrocast is not only poised to address these challenges, its roadmap is designed to take them head-on for the industry. Therefore, we’re excited about working together and achieving more success.”

Astrocast CEO Fabien Jordan said: “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Airbus and leverage its unique expertise in advanced satellite IoT technology.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to continuing to provide our customers with the most reliable and efficient SatIoT connectivity solutions on the market,” he said. “With Airbus’s support, we will further solidify Astrocast’s position as the go-to satellite IoT operator.”