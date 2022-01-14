Hispasat expands North America strategic collaboration, bolsters Brazilian holdings

Spanish satellite-based communications operator Hispasat has expanded its agreement with Swedish connectivity services company Ovzon to jointly offer a high-capacity portable broadband system in North America, while at the same time taking the full share capital of its Hispamar Satélites in Brazil.

The new deal with Ovzon complements the two companies’ joint offer, already present in Latin America and Europe since 2019, and the expansion of the collaboration is the first capacity contract in North America to provide Ovzon’s services and portable terminals.

The connectivity solution includes the latest-generation Ovzon portable terminal, the Ovzon T6, plus capacity from Hispasat’s fleet. The Ovzon terminal features an integrated antenna and modem to offer a reliable, high-speed and simple broadband connection. The terminal is transportable and can be controlled from a smartphone or a tablet. It is designed for government systems, multimedia services and for security and emergency needs.

As part of the joint offering, Hispasat is providing Ku-band space capacity over Latin America, Europe and now North America. The system is available as a single service including the terminal and connectivity with a monthly fee, removing what the firms call one of the biggest barriers to entry by allowing clients to save on investment in the equipment.

The new offer is said to be particularly suited to what the firms say are highly demanding settings. For example, the National Civil Registry of Colombia, in collaboration with service provider Bansat, is using the Ovzon terminals to provide portable connectivity to staff who need to travel to remote areas of the country to perform electronic administrative tasks for local residents.

The same technology has also been used by Gomedia Satcom in Italy for the Italian Fire and Rescue Service to provide regional forestry departments with Ovzon terminals to deploy in case of emergency.



Meanwhile, in Brazil, Hispasat has acquired the 19.04% shareholding of operator Telemar (Oi) in Hispamar Satélites, thus owning the full share capital of its subsidiary, established in 2001, to operate the Amazonas fleet of satellites at the 61º West Brazilian orbital position. Hispasat says this is its most important strategic operation in Brazil since it came to the country 20 years ago, and is proof of the company’s commitment to Brazil and to strengthening its role as a driver of connectivity and to distributing audio-visual and television content via satellite there.

Since 2001, Hispamar has become a cornerstone of Hispasat’s activity on the American continent, which is already responsible for 60% of its income. At present, the Hispamar fleet comprises the Amazonas 2, 3 and 5 satellites, which provide capacity across the whole of Brazil and the rest of the continent.

High-performance, cost-efficient services are operated on this satellite fleet to distribute C-band audio-visual content and for direct-to-home Ku-band television solutions, and it also has Ka-band capacity to provide satellite connectivity and bridge the digital divide in rural settings. The fleet will be joined in late 2022 by the Amazonas Nexus satellite, which is designed to provide flexibility to offer rural broadband connectivity services and across land, air and maritime mobility environments throughout the Americas, the North and South Atlantic corridors and Greenland.

Clovis Hispamar president José Baptista Neto said: “This operation is of great importance to strengthen Hispasat’s role in Brazil. This country has huge potential for developing satellite communications solutions, and we are ready to work with its public and private sectors on projects that bring the greatest value to their society.”