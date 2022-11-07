Altnets announces fibre equipment partnership with HellermannTyton

Since the starting pistol was fired on the race to advance gigabit broadband across the UK in 2019, the country’s independent supplier community has benefited tremendously from the demand for fibre, as have those supplying them with essential technology. Once such firm is telecoms supplier Altnets, which has announced a partnership with global telecoms manufacturer HellermannTyton Data to satisfy customer needs.

Founded in November 2020 by Paul Britnell and Sam Bangle, the Brighton-based telecoms infrastructure specialist claims to supply internet service providers (ISPs) with the biggest range of fibre-optic products in the UK. Moreover, it aims to support the specific needs of the UK telecoms market as the nation upgrades to full-fibre broadband networks. It supplies the fast-growing ISP community with the materials needed to build out network infrastructure, from fibre cables, ducts and nodes, to access chambers.

The company has exclusive partnerships with a number of telecoms manufacturers and has a dedicated team managing the procurement process for its customers. Its modus operandi is to manage customer build programmes to increase efficiencies and minimise waste.

HellermannTyton manufactures products from a purpose-built facility based in Northampton, with distribution centres in Manchester and Plymouth. The company provides telecoms solutions to customers across the globe, including custom-built products to suit different network builds. Under the terms of the new deal, Altnets will be one of only two UK suppliers of the company’s broadband products, including ducts and enclosures.

“Altnets prides itself on partnering with only the top manufacturers in our industry, which is why we wanted to be able to offer our clients HellermannTyton’s products. This partnership cements our already strong relationship with HellermannTyton and allows us to give additional support to our customer base,” remarked Bangle.

“To keep costs for our customers, as well as our carbon footprint, down, we focus on supplying telecoms products that are made in the UK. HellermannTyton are known for the quality of their output. The products they make are world-class, exactly what our internet service providers need to support them as they roll out 5G networks across the UK.”

Paul Hartley, UK sales director at HellermannTyton, said HellermannTyton Data was committed to providing the best possible service to the UK telecoms sector. “Altnets has been carefully selected as we strongly believe they have the technical know-how, industry experience and value-add focus required from our distribution partners, to support the service required in the fast-paced sector we are proud to operate in,” he added.