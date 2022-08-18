Jabra, Lenovo expand collaboration to claim first full Microsoft Teams rooms system

Technology giant Lenovo and solutions provider Jabra are expanding their collaboration to offer what they call a “seamless, easy-to-use” meeting room system optimised for use with Microsoft Teams Rooms. They aim to address the needs of companies looking to upgrade their meeting room technology for the hybrid working world with enhanced business productivity and collaboration capabilities.



Jabra says the typical meeting is not what it used to be, and it is time for meeting room technology to catch up. The purpose-built, modular PanaCast 50 Room System room kit is a first from Jabra. It uses the Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Kit and is certified for and preloaded with Microsoft Teams Rooms software. It offers 180-degree Panoramic-4K video and works with Microsoft Teams Rooms’ front-row layout with the intention of making hybrid meetings more inclusive and engaging.

Lenovo’s ThinkSmart Core Kit includes the ThinkSmart Core and the ThinkSmart Controller, a 10.1in, 10-point touch HD display that allows users to initiate and control meetings, as well as share content and work with colleagues working remotely.

The 180-degree view is designed to allow every attendee to be seen, no matter where they are sitting, and is said to be further amplified by Dynamic Composition, an intelligent camera technology that Jabra co-developed with Microsoft and released earlier in 2022. It is designed to help bridge the gap between in-person and remote meeting participants by providing a close-up view of in-room participants when they speak.

Lenovo’s ThinkSmart Core is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core vPro processor and is said to be able to deliver connectivity to support any meeting room configuration. Its understated yet stylish design means it can be placed discreetly, and it has ports to support multiple audio and visual accessories, along with integrated cable management.

The ThinkSmart Controller’s Teams Rooms interface is described as being ideal for meetings and collaboration. It has integrated infrared sensors that detect when participants enter the room and automatically turns the system on and off.

“We are delighted to unite the PanaCast 50’s unique capabilities with Lenovo’s innovative solutions to equip offices with solutions to foster inclusive and interactive meetings for everyone, regardless of where they are,” said Aurangzeb Khan, SVP of intelligent vision systems at Jabra. “The system works at the touch of a button and can connect employees seamlessly, whether they are in-person or connecting from home.”

Albert Kooiman, senior director of Microsoft Teams devices partner engineering and certification, added: “The shift to hybrid work has undoubtedly led to more demand for video-enabled conference rooms, which is why we are working with companies like Jabra and Lenovo to develop purpose-built Microsoft Teams Rooms. Bringing together Jabra and Lenovo’s hardware with Microsoft Teams software allows users to experience key Teams features such as front row and Intelligent Camera, both for those in the meeting room and remote.”

Building on the initial offering made available in EMEA last year, the joint offering will be the latest full Teams Rooms system from Jabra and will be available to order from 15 September 2022.