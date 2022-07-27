Netomnia, Truespeed advance UK altnets’ full-fibre march

Two of the UK’s leading independent network providers, Netomnia and Truespeed, have announced full-fibre multi-gigabit network roll-outs across the country, from Scotland to Southwest England, travelling through Nottinghamshire, Bedford and Essex along the way.

Netomnia, which claims to be the UK’s fastest-growing wholesale fibre broadband operator, supports symmetrical multi-gigabit services up to 10Gbps using XGS-PON technology and is undertaking network deployments in Purfleet, Essex; Coatbridge, Scotland; Mansfield, Nottinghamshire and Bedfordshire.

The Purfleet project is part as of an investment of up to £16.8m in the area will see fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband infrastructure delivered to about 56,000 premises in Purfleet and the surrounding area, including Grays, Chafford Hundred and Tilbury. Netomnia is partnering with GNS Communications to roll out its broadband infrastructure in Purfleet, enabling speedy deployment using cutting-edge optical systems.

Netomnia announced it had begun its roll-out to about 51,000 premises in Gravesend, just across the Thames from Purfleet, in February 2022, as part of an investment of up to £15m in the area.

Marking Netomnia’s fifth roll-out location in Scotland, FTTP is also coming to about 87,500 premises in Coatbridge and the surrounding area. The full-fibre network will be installed using existing underground ducting and infrastructure to minimise disruption and build swiftly. The addition of an ultrafast and reliable network will support the ongoing regeneration of Coatbridge as the town continues to evolve and build on its deep industrial heritage.

In Bedfordshire, Netomnia will provide FTTP broadband infrastructure to about 75,000 premises in Bedford and the surrounding area, marking Netomnia’s fifth town in the region. The company is partnering with Opals Group to roll out its broadband infrastructure in Bedford.

Across to the Northeast, the deployment rolled out in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire is part of an investment of up to £22.2m in the area and will see FTTP infrastructure provided to some 74,000 premises in Mansfield and the surrounding area. The company is partnering with Map Group on the works.

Meanwhile, Bath-based full-fibre broadband provider Truespeed is continuing its expansion across its home Southwest of England region and has now connected 300 local businesses to its ultrafast broadband network. The company believes that slow broadband speeds and unreliable connectivity are preventing many Southwest businesses from growing in an age when good connectivity is vital to success.

It says reliable broadband is paramount in enabling businesses to compete effectively, increase productivity and attract the best talent and that, combined with long-term adoption of flexible working, a broadband infrastructure that truly supports Southwest businesses has never been more important.

Truespeed’s network delivers symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 900Mbps for small to medium-sized businesses, and up to 10Gbps for enterprise businesses. The company’s 300th connected business, animal diagnostics firm Kelston Vets, is said to have transformed its operations through such connectivity, helping pets to recover and be reunited with their owners as quickly as possible.

“Our in-house laboratory equipment and digital X-ray system rely on a fast and reliable connection,” said Kelston Vets veterinary practitioner Ian Cardiff. “Truespeed’s broadband allows us to send, receive and share patients’ results instantly, leading to a more rapid diagnosis and effective treatment plan.

“Truespeed took the time to understand our business and suggested a package that best suited our broadband requirements. We are looking forward to growing Kelston Vets knowing all our online needs are covered, so we can continue providing exceptional care for animals and their owners.”