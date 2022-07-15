Hyperoptic hails new-build fibre broadband milestone

Hyperoptic, which claims to be the UK’s largest exclusively full-fibre internet service provider, has hit a triple-figure milestone by connecting more than 100,000 new-build homes to its full- fibre network.

In December 2021, the UK government announced a consultation on proposals for changes to building regulations to ensure new homes have next-generation gigabit broadband installed as standard. The decision to amend building regulations to make sure new-build homes come with gigabit broadband was first announced in March 2020. The aim was to legislate to make sure new-build homes come with gigabit-speed broadband fit for the future

At the time, the government said about one in 10 new-build homes were still being built without gigabit connections, mostly in smaller developments, where the cost can be higher or broadband companies have not had the time to install connections before houses are completed. The changes to the law mean home developers will be legally required to build gigabit broadband into new homes in England and make it a priority as part of building work.

They will also need to bring broadband network operators on board to consider gigabit broadband installation when construction plans are submitted to local councils.

Hyperoptic is positioning itself as the connectivity partner of choice for new-build developers, enabling them to support the obligations outlined in planned changes to Building Regulations 2010, which will require that all new homes should have gigabit broadband as standard. It now has partnerships with more than 250 developers across the UK and is working with 17 out of the top 20 housebuilders.

It has signed nationwide partnerships with Barratt Developments, Avant Homes and Cala, covering the whole of their new-build housing portfolios, and has also agreed a nationwide partnership with Bellway Homes to connect all its future new-build homes across the UK – over 11,000 homes a year.

In January 2021, Barratt Developments, the UK’s biggest house builder, launched a scheme to ensure that full-fibre broadband was installed as standard across all its new-build developments. This meant that the 15,000-odd new homes that it builds each year will gain access to gigabit-capable broadband from the moment new homeowners move in.

Gavin Thorne, head of infrastructure and& utilities at Barratt Developments, said: “Our partnership with Hyperoptic is helping us deliver on our customer service commitments. We know how important broadband is to our customers. Enabling them to have access to the best infrastructure, full-fibre, from the day they move in, is absolutely critical to their happiness in moving into a new Barratt home.”

Hyperoptic’s network now extends to over 900,000 homes and businesses across the UK, and it is on track to connect two million homes by the end of 2023. It also has agreements in place to connect a further 100,000 new-build properties over the next 12 months.

Hyperoptic chief operating officer Liam McAvoy added: “Our approach to new-build installation makes us unique within the broadband industry. We measure our success on delivering on time, every time. The timescales and stakeholders involved in a new-build development are often highly complex, and we have developed processes and relationships that enable us to work in tandem with developers, so that they get a great experience as well.

“Hitting this milestone is incredibly rewarding and, once again, showcases that our team is market-leading in every respect.”