Visibility and proactive stance needed to secure OT systems

Operators of critical infrastructure are still not investing enough in capabilities to gain visibility into their IT and operational technology (OT) systems, putting them at risk of falling prey to increasingly sophisticated adversaries, according to an industry expert.

Speaking at the Operational Technology Cybersecurity Expert Panel (OTCEP) Forum in Singapore, Robert Lee, CEO and co-founder of Dragos, an industrial cyber security specialist, said one of his biggest concerns is that OT operators are still unable to tell if a plant outage was caused by a cyber attack.

“If we’re not getting the visibility in our environments to understand what’s happening, then you don’t know if the plant tripped and went down, or if it was a cyber attack,” said Lee, adding that plant outages are often not cyber-related.

While some OT operators may claim their chances of being attacked are slim, they do not get to choose if they are a good target or not in the face of increasingly sophisticated threats that target a swathe of industrial control systems (ICS), he noted.

These threats, which can cause physical disruptions to more than one plant on a site and beyond a single industry, were hard to create in the past. But amid the race toward digital transformation and hyperconnectivity, OT operators are using more homogenous systems and common designs to the benefit of threat actors, said Lee.

“We’ve seen adversary capabilities before that have used native ICS protocols like Modbus TCP and OPC [Open Platform Communications] in different industries,” he said. “We’ve seen adversaries go after safety systems before. We’ve also seen a lot of issues where there are common software libraries.”

In January 2022, Dragos got a call from an undisclosed partner that spotted an attack framework which matched what Lee had described. The company started analysing it together with the US intelligence community, including the National Security Agency, and mapped out the framework prior to its deployment on potential targets.