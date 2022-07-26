Meta publishes first-ever human rights report

Meta has published its first-ever human rights report detailing the corporation’s most “salient risks” and how it creates “rights-respecting practices, decisions, approaches and products”, but campaigners say it neglects to properly examine the negative rights impacts of its own surveillance-based business model.

Presented as an exhaustive review of its impact on human rights, Meta’s 83-page report summarises how it protects human rights defenders, conducts due diligence, provides remedies for negative impacts, and implements oversight, governance and accountability throughout its operations.

It also lays out how Meta’s work is supported through the relevant corporate policies, as well as specific actions it has taken to deal with the “salient risks” to privacy, freedom of expression, equality and discrimination, public participation in elections, the right to life, and child safety.

These actions include Meta pushing back against government requests for user data if they are not consistent with legal requirements or overly broad; joining the Reform Government Surveillance Coalition, which urges governments to adopt less intrusive surveillance laws; properly collecting, using, storing and deleting user data; the introduction of rights-respecting product development frameworks; conducting human rights impact assessments on both jurisdictions and products; creating an internal “oversight board’; and its investments into and funding of various rights-focused projects or bodies.

On end-to-end encryption (E2EE) specifically, Meta said in its report that client-side scanning technologies – which the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and signals intelligence agency GCHQ have argued can be used to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM) while also protecting privacy and security – would undermine the integrity of E2EE and disproportionately restrict people’s rights.

“To protect human rights online, there are rarely simple answers, only a careful balance to be struck between competing values. With billions of people using Meta’s apps and services across the world every day, it is incumbent on us to have the right policies in place, and the right processes for acting on them” Meta report

Meta said the report was inspired by Principle 15 of the United Nations (UN) Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which makes clear that companies must “know and show” that they respect human rights.

“To protect human rights online, there are rarely simple answers, only a careful balance to be struck between competing values. With billions of people using Meta’s apps and services across the world every day, it is incumbent on us to have the right policies in place, and the right processes for acting on them,” said the report’s introduction.

“Last year, we launched our first Corporate Human Rights Policy, which formalises the company’s commitment to human rights and explains how we apply its principles to our platforms, products, policies, transparency and programming efforts.

“Under this policy, we committed to publishing an annual human rights report that would keep the public informed of our progress.”

However, according to Alia Al Ghussain, a campaigner at Amnesty Tech, which is part of Amnesty International, the report “appears to be a cursory and selective analysis of the company’s human rights impacts” that “makes no mention of the root cause of Meta’s systemic threat to human rights – the surveillance advertising business model, which drives the company to collect ever more, and ever more personal, data on users, to then sell targeted ads”.

She added while it is welcome that Meta has made a commitment to respect human rights in line with recognised international standards, the report fails to address some of the firm’s most pressing human rights impacts.

“In particular, the lack of transparency on the India [Human Rights Impact Assessment] HRIA is an appalling attempt to whitewash Meta’s impacts in the country and a missed opportunity for the company to demonstrate a serious commitment to human rights,” she wrote in a blog.

“Meta must be willing to grapple with difficult questions around their business model, in order to fully address the human rights risks of their platforms. Until they are, their alleged efforts to respect human rights will consist more of style than substance.”

Computer Weekly contacted Meta about the criticisms of its human rights report, but received no response by the time of publication.