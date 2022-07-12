Brits say social media must do more to block harmful content

More than two-thirds (68%) of UK adults demand that social media platforms do more to prevent racism, homophobia and misogyny on their platforms, according to a UK government survey.

The survey of more than 1,000 adults also revealed that 38% has seen such content in the past month. The majority (84%) of adults questioned said that they were concerned about the content.

A government bill to regulate social media companies and to protect people from harmful content is currently going through Parliament.

Introduced in March and currently at its report stage in Parliament, the Online Safety Bill sets in law rules about how online platforms should behave to better protect their users. It will introduce criminal sanctions for tech company executives and senior managers, alongside further criminal offences.

Nadine Dorries, digital secretary, said that the survey revealed that people support tighter control of social media.

“It is clear people across the UK are worried about this issue, and as our landmark Online Safety Bill reaches the next crucial stage in Parliament, we’re a big step closer to holding tech giants to account and making the internet safer for everyone in our country.”

The survey found that 78% of respondents want social media companies to be clear about what sort of content is and isn’t allowed on their platform.

Almost half (45%) said they will stop using or will reduce their use of social media if they see no action from social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok.

The Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) said that the safety of women and girls across the country is a top priority: “The measures we’re introducing through the Online Safety Bill will mean tech companies have to tackle illegal content and activity on their services, women will have more control over who can communicate with them and what kind of content they see on major platforms, and they will be better able to report abuse.”

The government said that the new laws will protect children, tackle illegal content and protect free speech, and force social media platforms to uphold their stated terms and conditions.

If they don’t, the regulator Ofcom will work with platforms to ensure they comply and will have the power to fine companies up to 10% of their annual global turnover – which could reach billions of pounds – to force them to fulfil their responsibilities or even block non-compliant sites.