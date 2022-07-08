Sweden and GDPR – four years on

Sweden has a long history of data privacy. In fact, it was the first country in the world to adopt data privacy legislation, with the 1973 Data Act.

Swedish data protection legislation has evolved ever since, and now includes laws that supplement the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) – a set of provisions and ordinances that regulate the way public authorities process personal data, the way credit information is processed, and how camera surveillance is done.

When the GDPR came into force in May 2018, there was a lot of publicity in Sweden around the new rules and a lot of discussion on how companies could live up to the requirements of the new legislation. The positive effect of all this attention was that data protection and the basic requirements were on the minds of companies and individuals.

“A year into it, in 2019, we observed that organisations in general had procedures and routines in place to comply with the GDPR,” said Elisabeth Jilderyd, international legal adviser and coordinator for the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection (IMY). “However, we could also see some deficiencies, in particular within smaller companies, and we noted the need for more training, guidance and awareness-raising around the new rules.



“Now, four years on, there are still situations where the GDPR is not entirely clear and where we need further interpretation and case law. In 2021, we received 5,767 data breach notifications and more than 2,600 complaints from individuals. The issues raised in the complaints helped us to develop a set of recommendations to both public and private sector data controllers.”



Some of the latest recommendations from the IMY are simply reminders of what is already laid out in the GDPR. Organisations must provide clear information on what personal data they process and for what purpose. They must have procedures in place to ensure individuals’ rights with regard to data protection, and they must have procedures for dealing with personal data that is processed in email.

Organisations that use direct marketing must also have procedures to stop distribution of such marketing that the recipients do not want to receive. When camera surveillance is used, clear signs must be in place to inform people about it.

In 2021, the IMY issued fines in eight cases, for a total of SEK32.5m (€3m). These fines went out to a variety of public and private sector organisations. The year before, the IMY issued fines in 15 cases, for a total of SEK150m. This included a SEK75m fine imposed on Google regarding the deletion of search results in its search engine. This case was later appealed, and the fine was reduced to SEK50m.