Swedish police fined for unlawful use of facial-recognition app

Sweden’s data protection authority IMY has fined the Swedish Police Authority €250,000 for unlawfully using controversial facial-recognition technology company Clearview AI to identify individuals in breach of the country’s Criminal Data Act.

Following reports in local media, an investigation by the IMY found that between the autumn of 2019 and 3 March 2020, Clearview AI’s app had been used by Swedish police on a number of occasions, and that several employees had used the facial-recognition tool without prior authorisation.

“The police has not fulfilled its obligations as a data controller on a number of accounts with regards to the use of Clearview AI. The police has failed to implement sufficient organisational measures to ensure and be able to demonstrate that the processing of personal data in this case has been carried out in compliance with the Criminal Data Act,” wrote IMY in statement.

“When using Clearview AI the Police has unlawfully processed biometric data for facial recognition, as well as having failed to conduct a data protection impact assessment [DPIA] which this case of processing would require.”

As part of the enforcement action, the Police Authority has been ordered to train and educate its employees further to avoid any future breaches of data protection rules when processing personal data.

It has also been ordered by the IMY to inform people whose privacy had been breached when confidentiality rules allow.

“There are clearly defined rules and regulations on how the Police Authority may process personal data, especially for law enforcement purposes. It is the responsibility of the police to ensure that employees are aware of those rules,” said IMY legal advisor Elena Mazzotti Pallard.

The data protection authority further stated it has been unable to determine what has happened to the personal data of those who the police shared images of with Clearview AI, and whether the company still holds the information. The IMY has therefore ordered police to ensure Clearview AI deletes the data it holds on them by 15 September 2021.

The IMY has previously issued a biometrics-related fine to a secondary school in October 2019 under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), when it was revealed the school had also failed to carry out a sufficient DPIA before deploying facial-recognition tech in a time-limited test to identify students attending classes.

In July 2020, the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) announced the agencies would be jointly investigating Clearview AI for its alleged use of scraped data and biometrics of individuals collected from the internet without their permission.

Toni Vitale, partner and head of data protection at JMW Solicitors, told Computer Weekly at the time: “The technology allowing companies to scrape data from the internet and combine it with information about users has been around for many years, but what Clearview appears to have done is to combine personal data with photos of individuals obtained from the internet.

“If the data is used strictly for the purposes of law enforcement, consent of the individuals is not required under either UK or Australian laws, but it does beg the question how transparent Clearview has been about its practices and what it does with the data of unmatched data subjects.”