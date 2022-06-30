H&M Group tries Google Cloud on for size as omnichannel push gathers pace

Swedish fashion retailer H&M is seeking to bolster the robustness of its supply chains and improve its customer experience with the help of Google Cloud’s portfolio of data analytics and machine learning tools.

The company is pursuing an omnichannel strategy, with its CEO, Helena Helmersson, seizing on the publication of its most recent set of financial results on 29 June 2022 to set out how its efforts on this front are progressing, while also reiterating the retailer’s commitment to digital transformation.

“Sales in physical increased substantially, while online continues do well,” she said. “This once again shows the value of having both physical and digital channels, which strengthen and complement each other. The integration of the sales channels is therefore ongoing, in parallel with continual initiatives – in particular within tech, the supply chain and sustainability.”

The company has signed a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to support its omnichannel strategy, which will see the pair collaborate on building out its data analytics capabilities.

Specifically, the pair have committed to developing an enterprise data backbone infrastructure, comprising a core data management platform with added artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities.

They will also work to create a data mesh that will make it possible for the organisation to bring in and combine sales data generated from its online operations, its physical stores and its supplier community.

“As the partnership develops, this will translate to increased optimisation of internal supply chains, as well as next-generation customer experiences across a variety of sales channels, from physical stores to e-commerce,” the companies said in a joint statement.

It is also claimed that the partnership will lay the foundations for the further development of data science and AI capabilities within the wider H&M Group.

Alan Boehme, CTO of H&M Group, said the Google Cloud partnership marks a continuation of the company’s “long history” of innovation and its ongoing commitment to improving the customer experience.

“We are now further accelerating digitisation as we believe in sustainable growth powered by advanced analytics and tech,” said Boehme. “Therefore, I’m happy to announce we’ve found a provider who matches our needs.”

Eva Fors, managing director of the Google Cloud Nordic region, added: “We admire H&M Group’s commitment to innovation and are excited to move forward in our journey together.”