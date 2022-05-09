Malaysian government inks agreement with Google Cloud

The Malaysian government has inked a cloud framework agreement (CFA) with Google to make it easier and cheaper for public sector agencies to access Google Cloud services through a single government contract.

The agreement not only enables public sector agencies and departments to enjoy a group discount, but also services such as training, certification courses and transfer of technology to improve the digital skills of public sector employees.

For example, Awantec, a managed service provider, will offer technology consulting and digital skilling programmes to public sector agencies under the CFA with Google. These could include conducting user research, supporting rapid prototyping using Google Cloud tools, and driving best practices for cloud implementations at scale.

The CFA with Google is being driven by the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) in a move by the government to upgrade its Public Sector Datacentre (PDSA) service to a public sector cloud computing service known as MyGovCloud.

MyGovCloud, which represents a hybrid approach to IT, combines private cloud services offered by the PDSA with public cloud services by a government-appointed cloud service panel.

Through MyGovCloud, government agencies can tap commercial cloud software to incorporate advanced functionalities into their digital services instead of reinventing the wheel. Application testing and deployment can also be automated and done in real-time, speeding up the delivery of digital services to citizens and businesses.

Sherie Ng, Google Cloud’s country director of Singapore and Malaysia, said: “More than eight in 10 online consumers in Malaysia are now using digital services, due to a permanent shift that’s been brought about by the pandemic.

“Mampu, through its strategic and forward-looking cloud-first policy, is marshalling the advanced cloud technology infrastructure, tools, applications and talent to significantly accelerate the development of next-generation citizen-centric services – to meet the expectations of the rakyat [people] for digitalised public sector engagements and experiences matching that of the digital native businesses they frequently interact with.”

In March 2022, Mampu signed a similar CFA with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for government agencies to access AWS services through a streamlined procurement model, removing administrative overheads for individual agencies and departments through favourable, pre-negotiated contract terms and conditions.

The AWS services offered include AWS Enterprise Support to provide close guidance and best practices, and AWS Professional Services for agencies that need to obtain more guidance on complex projects.

As part of the CFA with AWS, local IT provider and AWS partner Radmik Solutions will also provide consulting and technology services to Malaysian government agencies.