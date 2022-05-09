Ctera opens up its storage to third-party analytics via APIs

Israeli file management specialist Ctera doesn’t plan to stop offering cloud storage access as if it were on local network-attached storage (NAS). It has enhanced its offering with application programming interfaces (APIs) to allow third-party tools to search and work with data, in use cases that range from regulatory audits to decision-making processing, via antivirus disinfection.

“In this way we are becoming a supplier of cloud services aimed at business processing of data,” said Ctera CEO Liran Eshel, in an argument reminiscent of NetApp, the heavyweight networked-attached storage supplier that has been positioning itself similarly in cloud storage.

All this came in an interview with Computer Weekly sister site LeMagIT, as part of the recent IT Press Tour to Israel.

Ctera has placed its emphasis on the need to share documents internationally. Its offering puts cloud gateways at each enterprise site and presents them like a NAS with its contents in a single online storage pool.

Ctera’s gateway caches hot data on-premise for fast access, and tiers colder data to cheaper object storage in the cloud, all managed through a global file system.

There are two benefits to this. The key one is that any branch location can access latest versions of documents modified anywhere else, and collaborators and applications can access these documents via SMB, which is well-known, whereas in “traditional” cloud storage object access is usually obligatory.

Ctera isn’t the only one to offer such functionality, with Nasuni, Panzura and Peer playing a very similar space.