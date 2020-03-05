Cache vs tier: What’s the difference between cache and storage?

The ascension of flash storage to mainstream datacentre technology status has brought with it questions about where and how exactly it can be used – and one of the big questions that comes up is over the use of flash media as cache and as a storage tier.

In this article we’ll try to clear up the distinction in cache vs tier, but also point out where things get blurred.

Hardware cache exists at numerous levels in the IT infrastructure. It is needed because of the mismatch that exists between components. In input/output (I/O) terms some parts of the IT infrastructure simply can’t read or write as quickly as others, so there needs to be a buffer between them that can handle the more rapid ingress and egress of data.

Its essential function is to provide a rapidly-accessible location for data that’s needed for currently running operations, or at least its most important chunks.

You’ll find its most performant and expensive variety in the central processing unit (CPU). Then – dropping down a magnitude in terms of performance – there’s RAM, but this too can have a portion of SRAM, which serves as a more quickly accessible portion of the memory added to the bulk of the DRAM media on the card.

Below RAM there could also be some storage class memory, although this could be cache or form a tier, as we will see.

Further away in the architectural tree, there is also likely to be some cache on bulk storage. Whether SSD or spinning disk HDD, there is often some cache here to even out the stream of I/O as it hits the bulk storage media. This really falls outside the main part of this discussion. But, wherever it resides there are a number of key characteristics to cache.

Cache is a copy The main one is that it is almost always a copy. That’s because the extremely high-performance hardware used is almost always volatile, and data would be lost if power was removed. Mostly too, data will be byte-addressable. That means that the media can be written to and from at the level of a single character. That’s a key characteristic of memory, and what distinguishes it from storage. But while those are the things that define cache at a technical level, in terms of how it’s used, the key attribute it has is to provide a temporary location for data that may need to be rapidly accessed (or which can’t be written quickly enough to its final destination). First, let’s look at some basic cache types

Write-through, write-back, write-around cache Cache type – where you can set it, such as from a storage system or an application – is divided into some key types. They include: Write-through cache: writes to cache media and to underlying permanent storage simultaneously before confirming the operation to the host. Here, data is super-safe because it’s written to a shared storage array, but the disadvantage is that the initial I/O experiences latency based on writing to that storage. It’s good for use cases where data is written and then will be re-read frequently. Write-around cache: by contrast, sees I/O written directly to permanent storage and bypasses the cache. This avoids the latency of writing to cache and permanent storage but if data is needed soon after it is committed then it’ll have to be fetches from bulk media and you may experience a “cache miss”. Write-back cache: where write I/O goes to cache and is immediately confirmed to the host. Data is then staged off to bulk media subsequently. This gives low latency and high throughput but is potentially vulnerable to data loss because for some period of time data exists only in cache.