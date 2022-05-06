UK digital markets regulator to be given statutory powers

The UK government is to give the Digital Markets Unit (DMU) statutory powers to enforce a “pro-competition” regime, with the aim of rebalancing the relationship tech giants have with consumers and businesses.

The government’s regulatory proposals will allow the DMU to designate firms with “strategic market status” (expected to include the likes of Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple), as well as enforce new, binding codes of conduct against these firms that dominate the UK’s digital markets.

Failure to comply with the DMU and its rules could result in fines of up to 10% of annual global turnover for tech companies, with additional penalties of 5% of daily global turnover for each day the offence continues. Senior managers will also face civil penalties if their firms fail to engage properly with the DMU’s requests for information.

The government claimed this would force the biggest tech firms to treat both users and other companies more fairly.

“Technology has revolutionised the way thousands of UK firms do business – helping them reach new customers and putting a range of instant online services at people’s fingertips. But the dominance of a few tech giants is crowding out competition and stifling innovation,” said digital minister Chris Philp.

“We want to level the playing field and we are arming this new tech regulator with a range of powers to generate lower prices, better choice and more control for consumers, while backing content creators, innovators and publishers, including in our vital news industry.”

The government added that conduct requirements on the biggest tech firms would include making it easier for people to switch between phone operating systems and social media accounts; paying news publishers fairly for online news content; and reporting takeovers and mergers before completion to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) so it can decide whether or not to investigate.

Tech firms would also be expected to meet new obligations around trust and transparency by, for example, alerting smaller businesses that rely on their platforms and search engines to algorithm changes that could steer traffic away from their sites and drive down revenue, and giving users more control over how their data is used.

Powers the DMU will be given to intervene in the root causes of market dominance include being able to force firms with strategic market status to share data with smaller competitors to limit their advantage; resolve pricing disputes between platforms and news publishers; as well as suspend, block and reverse behaviour by firms that breach the conduct requirements.

However, the government said the exact conduct requirements for companies covered by the DMU would be defined when it brings forward the legislation.

The regime detailed in the government’s announcement was informed in part through a public consultation launched in July 2021, which received 105 written submissions from a range of technology businesses, trade associations, academics and campaign groups.

“The government’s decision to help clarify the scope of the regime and ensure codes of conduct are flexible and tailored is a welcome step forward, as is the more targeted approach to merger reform and the minimum revenue threshold which will provide smaller companies with certainty that they won’t be in scope,” said Neil Ross, associate director for policy at TechUK.

“However, the consultation response raises major outstanding questions over key terms and arbitration mechanisms. It is also not clear when the new regime will be implemented.”